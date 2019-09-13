5 Reasons Why Kenny Omega will be on a possible losing streak as AEW debuts on TNT

Karan Bedi FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 128 // 13 Sep 2019, 04:12 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

It's all part of the plan

When Kenny Omega lost at All Out to PAC, it was perhaps unexpected. While many would have thought that Omega would emerge triumphant, the unexpected happened. Omega lost the match via referee stoppage.

Kenny Omega didn't submit but it was similar to a UFC bout when the referee steps in when the fighter is in danger.

As AEW has been saying for some time, they want their product to come across as a sports league and not sports entertainment. That is the distinction that they have been aiming for and for the large part, they have been successful. At the same time, AEW has been doing something with the Kenny Omega character.

Last year, if anyone was talking about who was the most popular star in professional wrestling, it was Kenny Omega. There was nowhere on the internet where his name couldn't be heard. He was all the rage in NJPW and now, not so much so in AEW. Why? Perhaps, there's a method to the madness.

Here are 5 reasons why Kenny Omega will go on a losing streak in AEW.

#5 Rebuilding Kenny Omega

We can rebuild him

In Batman Begins, Alfred tells Bruce Wayne, "Why do we fall, sir? So that we can learn to pick ourselves up." In accordance with that, Kenny Omega needs to establish himself in the eyes of professional wrestling fans. As big as Omega is in the pro wrestling world, casual wrestling fans may not know him at all.

Here's this big star who's The E of the Elite. He was "Da Man" in NJPW's Bullet Club and their fearless leader. But it seems he has lost that momentum going into AEW. While it's not necessarily true, Kenny Omega seems to be smart enough to turn this into a legit storyline. While his core fanbase may have issues with it, there's definitely something of a payoff down the line.

1 / 5 NEXT