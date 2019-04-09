5 Reasons why The Undertaker attacked Elias on the RAW after WrestleMania 35

Why did The Undertaker show up one night after WrestleMania?

Midway through WrestleMania, a Tweet from Theodore Long had caught my eye. He was in town to enjoy the festivities and with him was a familiar face. This gentleman was a certain Undertaker, not in character. And this sparked rumors all across the internet about The Undertaker showing up at WrestleMania.

WrestleMania 35 was a very long show, and he had multiple opportunities to show up during the course of the night. And The Undertaker never did show up, much to the dismay of the WWE Universe. Fans were upset that their favorite did not crash the proceedings like they had expected him to, sadly.

So why did WWE choose the night after WrestleMania as the site where The Undertaker made a cameo return to attack Elias? Let me try and answer the question, through 5 points over the following pages.

Feel free to agree/disagree in the comments below.

#5 Elias has been stealing his moves

To be quite honest, I am a little surprised that the Elias-Undertaker segment took so long to be made official. I mean Elias has been doing The Undertaker's moves, most notably old school during all his matches. More importantly, Elias has also been making a lot of digs (no pun intended) at the living legend (no pun intended).

Elias is one of those superstars who has a massive fan following but is never thrust into a feud and just booked in throwaway segments with his guitar and a song. I mean he did have a feud with Jeff Jarrett but it was dropped midway and no, it doesn't really count. He hasn't had the kind of feud that could make him a superstar.

This could be the feud he needs. I do hope WWE has bigger plans.

