5 Reasons why Toxic Attraction needs to be moved to WWE's main roster now

Every Tuesday night in WWE NXT has been Ladies' Night lately, thanks to the dominant faction known as Toxic Attraction.

When WWE's poisoned Rose made her way back to NXT in mid-2021, some people viewed it as a demotion. It was considered a potential death knell for her career, but instead it proved to be the perfect antidote in the end.

Mandy Rose cleansed her system of all that venom when she formed the treacherous trio, Toxic Attraction. Three wicked women with the charm of a rattlesnake, the squeeze of a python and the bite of a cobra. Alongside her cohorts, Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin, the current NXT Women's Champion is reaching unprecedented heights of success.

So, is it time for this trio to make the jump to the big time? Should they let their pretty pollution fill the air on RAW or SmackDown? Or... should they remain in NXT for the time being?

The group has a lot of options right now, and WWE can use them in just about any story it would need them involved in. Here are five reasons why Toxic Attraction should be moved to WWE's main roster soon.

#5 - The return of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship is perfect timing for them

At one time, Toxic Attraction held all the women's titles in NXT. They could figure in well on the main roster in a similar role. That would likely start with Jayne and Dolin pursuing tag team glory.

Dolin and Jayne were incredibly effective as heel champions in NXT. Their title reign was entertaining and they proved that they can hang with any duo in the world. Their in-ring skills (like nearly every young wrestler) can be improved upon, but they certainly wouldn't embarrass themselves on the main roster, either.

The pair also both have great individual gimmicks and personas. They look and act like stars in front of the camera and their presentation is solid. These ladies will be automatically put in the tag team mix when they arrive in WWE.

#4 - Mandy would be in the mix for either the RAW or SmackDown Women's titles immediately

If Dolin and Jayne are going to be drenched in gold, then Rose might as well be, too. She's been an amazing titleholder in NXT, carrying on the tradition of their Women's Championship that links back to nearly every successful star in WWE. Every reign from Paige to Charlotte Flair to Shayna Baszler is a chapter in the story of its incredible lineage.

Triple H @TripleH ...but since coming to #WWENXT @WWE_MandyRose has demonstrated to everyone the kind of dedication she has always brought to her career. In what is now a record reign, she has solidified her position at the top of women's division and for good reason. #NXTHeatwave ...but since coming to #WWENXT, @WWE_MandyRose has demonstrated to everyone the kind of dedication she has always brought to her career. In what is now a record reign, she has solidified her position at the top of women's division and for good reason. #NXTHeatwave https://t.co/VKei9zwIkU

She looks like a champion, and her cruel heel attitude is the perfect icing on the cake. She's a great combination of arrogance and excellence.

While she might not have the same skill set, Rose is everything that Tessa Blanchard could have been in WWE: A lethal lady who makes her own rules, then breaks them whenever she feels like it.

#3 - Marketing, marketing, marketing...

This group is tough, cool, photogenic and (most importantly) something you can sell to the public. Especially the younger fans.

These three young, powerful women have come together to wreak havoc. There's a certain appeal to that. Throw in the fact that they have a dark haze to them, and they automatically become the duchesses of danger. The kind of wicked wildcat that every little girl who wears a leather jacket wants to be like.

Even their name, 'Toxic Attraction', sounds more like an edgy punk band. You can easily see their moniker and logo on some cool t-shirts that could sell out at the WWE merchandise stand. Or maybe a counterculture chain like Hot Topic.

Hey... It worked for The Bullet Club, right?

#2 - As the leader of the faction, Mandy Rose has the potential to be a massive star

Having already been on the main roster, Mandy is well known to the WWE Universe. It doesn't hurt that she's incredibly attractive and 'admired' by a lot of male fans, either. She looks like a Hollywood movie star, and that never hurts when you're constantly being broadcast in Hi-Def.

Rose wasn't ready to assume the mantle of a top star in WWE the first time around. In many ways, she looked as if she wasn't very sure of herself.

But not anymore. The Little Girl Lost has been replaced by a calculating character who is a cold cocktail of seduction, sass and sadism. Rose carries herself with a confidence level that literally shoots from the TV screen. She can do the same on an even grander stage.

#1 - It's what's 'best for business'

If World Wrestling Entertainment truly wants to stand by its theory of producing the best show it can, then there's no reason not to take advantage of this group's star power and massive potential.

Triple H is clearly looking to put his stamp on WWE's overall product now, and he's been doing a more than admirable job thus far.

Now, he must finish the deal and pour a little bit of prospective poison into the women's mix. Toxic Atraction has nothing left to prove in NXT, and their spot there could be used to develop a new batch of stars. In the meantime, WWE can claim that they are accomplishing their goal of keeping NXT as a pipeline of talent and not an actual third major brand.

It's a total win-win situation. It would add even more intrigue to either RAW or SmackDown. They are already hitting on a lot of cylinders right now, and adding this faction to the mix would be like putting high octane fuel into that rocket ship.

It's their time now. With the WWE Draft looming, it's time to place Mandy Rose, Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin on the main roster and let them do what they do best: Be toxic.

Did you know Brock Lesnar got into a real fight with a legend? Vince was furious. Details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jacob Terrell