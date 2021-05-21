5 Reasons why WWE shifting Money in the Bank was a good move

One of the most shocking parts of WrestleMania Backlash involved the lack of promotion for Money in the Bank. Surprisingly, WWE aired a hype video for Hell in a Cell on June 20th. That date was originally slated to be the date for the 2021 Money in the Bank PPV.

Money in the Bank has taken place in May over the last two years. In the two years before that, the PPV took place in June.

With issues brought on by the pandemic, however, everyone from businesses to individuals has had to change how they operate.

Without fans being able to be physically present for shows, WWE created the Thunderdome experience. It allowed fans to watch the action virtually, adding some type of presence for the WWE Universe at the shows.

Now that millions of Americans and others worldwide have been vaccinated, restrictions across the United States are slowly being lifted. With those restrictions lifted, fans have been allowed back at MLB games, NBA games and other sporting events.

Most people want things to return to the way they were before the pandemic, and the WWE is no different.

The announcement that Money in the Bank wouldn't be taking place next month was a bit disappointing. It might, however, prove to be the right decision in the long run. Here are five reasons why postponing Money in the Bank for a month was the right call by WWE.

#5 WWE has more time to plan things out

Otis won the briefcase last year.

One benefit of postponing Money in the Bank by a month is that it gives WWE more time to plan out the PPV. Last year forced WWE's hand and it made the men's and women's matches take place simultaneously.

It also strayed from the traditional ladder match format. Instead, six men and six women raced up to the roof of WWE HQ in order to pull down the briefcase.

The match was also pre-taped, allowing WWE to edit things out when necessary. By going back to the live format, the margin for error shrinks, but it also makes it more exciting.

Vince McMahon fell in love with Otis last year as the big man got a featured storyline and match at WrestleMania 36. He also won the men's briefcase over the likes of Rey Mysterio, Aleister Black, King Corbin, AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan.

It took several months following MITB for McMahon to realize that he had made a mistake by booking Otis to win. The big man didn't seem nearly on the level of stars like Styles and Bryan, who he beat for the briefcase. For that reason, Otis lost his title shot to The Miz at last year's Hell in a Cell.

With another month to plan things out, WWE has to nail the winner of this year's match. Some people think one of the Usos should win but neither should be holding one of the major titles in WWE.

Whereas Cesaro, Keith Lee, Big E and Aleister Black are established singles stars who could use the push that comes with winning MITB.

Another few weeks should hopefully give WWE more time to pick the right person this year. If it happens the same way that the last two matches have gone (Brock Lesnar, Otis) then it would have been for naught.

