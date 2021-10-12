5 reasons why Xavier Woods should win King of the Ring 2021

In emphatic fashion, Xavier Woods took a step towards realizing his dream of winning the King of The Ring tournament on Monday Night RAW.

The New Day member was in a riveting contest with Ricochet. Despite giving it his all, Ricochet succumbed to Xavier Woods' top rope elbow drop as the latter marched to the the next round.

Woods is now just two matches away from winning the prestigious crown. He will face Jinder Mahal in the semi-final next week on RAW, after the Modern Day Maharaja overcame Kofi Kingston, in the other knock-out match of the night.

Let's discuss five reasons why Xavier Woods should win the King of the Ring tournament 2021.

#5 Xavier Woods will finally realize his unfulfilled dream

Since signing with WWE in 2010, Woods has been chasing the one title which means the most to him: the King of the Ring.

When the 2021 tournament was announced on SmackDown, Woods tweeted (as can be seen above) that this was what he always wanted. He called it part of his prophecy and was vocal about wanting to be crowned King.

If Woods is successful in winning the tournament at Crown Jewel, it will be a dream realized and will make him a force to be reckoned with in WWE. But it won't be easy for The New Day Member, as he still has to go through Jinder Mahal and either Finn Balor or Sami Zayn to make the crown his own.

