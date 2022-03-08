5 recent times WWE's creative team appeared to have no plans for its superstars

WWE's creative team appearing to have no plans for its superstars is, unfortunately, an all-too-common occurrence.

There are so many variables that determine whether a superstar becomes successful on WWE TV. Performers must be impressive in the squared circle and match their ring-style with opponents to create exciting, emotional matches.

Superstars must be capable of holding a crowd in the palm of their hands with mic work and fully inhabit their character in a way that makes an audience invest in them.

Sometimes, even when a superstar nails all these things? Creative doesn't have anything for them. It's frustrating, but when the RAW or SmackDown writers can't think of any storylines, the superstar goes nowhere fast.

#5. In recent times WWE's creative team appeared to have no plans for its superstars: Asuka

She’s expected to make her return shortly, but it’s unknown at this time if she’ll be a part of WrestleMania 38. If not a return on RAW after the biggest show of the year seems likely.



Asuka hasn't been seen on WWE TV since July 18, 2021's Money in the Bank event. Her fans have been waiting for her to make a triumphant return but, unfortunately, it looks like the wait might go on a bit longer.

On February 27, 2022 PWInsider's Mike Johnson reported:

“The hope internally was for Asuka to return this month but obviously there's been nothing for her creatively. Other than hearing from fans who spotted her in Los Angeles recently, we haven't heard anything additional on the Asuka front.”

Then, on March 4, Dave Meltzer reported in his Wrestling Observer Newsletter:

“Asuka is now cleared to return after shoulder surgery.”

The news made the rounds, but the Empress of Tomorrow herself cast doubt on whether she was medically cleared. Who knows what the real story is, or whether WWE creative will have anything for her in the near future?

#4. Elias has been drifting in creative obscurity for a while

Like Asuka, Elias has been a ghost since July 2021. He lost a Symphony of Destruction bout to Jaxson Ryker and hasn't wrestled a match since. Some cinematic vignettes that hinted at him dropping his musician gimmick aired in August, but nothing ever came of them. What gives?

Well, according to Steve Carrier of Ringside News, Elias is well-and-truly stuck in "creative purgatory." So much so that ideas for him aren't even being pitched anymore by WWE writers. Ouch.

#3. Ali and WWE are at loggerheads about his creative direction

The situation with Ali seems considerably more dire than there simply being no ideas for his character. According to Fightful, the high-flying superstar had an argument with Vince McMahon about the state of his creative direction, and he hasn't been seen on TV since.

This led to Ali tweeting to publicly request his release from the company. Unfortunately for him, WWE denied the request, with Fightful reporting that the company still sees "value" in him. Despite this, though, they apparently have no creative plans for him.

It certainly seems like there is some bad feeling between all the parties involved here. It wouldn't be a surprise if fans didn't see Ali on TV for quite some time.

#2. Veer Mahaan has been "Coming To RAW" for months

Veer Mahaan is in a very similar boat to Elias. Vignettes pointed to his impending debut on RAW but, as of yet, it hasn't come to fruition. Fans guessed WWE might have been planning for him to be a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble, but when this didn't happen, no one knew quite what to think.

Then, on the February 3 edition of the SRS Q&A podcast, Sean Ross Sapp torpedoed hopes that Mahaan would debut anytime soon. He said:

“I’m not convinced he will and when he does, I think he will just go away, it’s a rib now at this point.”

#1. Cesaro chose to leave WWE rather than stay in creative no man's land

Much to the chagrin of every fan of pro-wrestling, Cesaro recently parted ways with WWE. Easily one of the company's best performers of the last decade, Cesaro simply never hit the heights most fans hoped he'd achieve.

That sustained push to the main event never materialized and too often he was left at a loose end creatively.

In fact, according to Fightful Select, this was part of the reason the Swiss Superman chose not to re-sign with WWE. The outlet's report read:

“There were plans to use Cesaro on upcoming shows, but that is no longer the case,” the report reads. “We were told that at the time of the departure, there had been no long-term creative plans for Cesaro, and that unless a new deal was reached, that would remain the case.

The report continued by stating that Cesaro's lack of form was attributed to the uncertainty behind his future with the company.

"Cesaro had lost his last seven televised matches dating all the way back to November, and we’re told there was no indication he was going to re-sign, and therefore no incentive to push him accordingly.”

What are your thoughts on this list? Do you think WWE should've treated these superstars differently? Give your thoughts in the comments below!

