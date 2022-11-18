3 retirement matches that could take place at WrestleMania 39

WrestleMania 39 is closing in, and the show could be the venue for a WWE retirement or two.

There are a handful of WWE wrestlers in the current crop who could realistically retire in the next two or three years. Names like Edge and AJ Styles come to mind, as they have both mentioned retiring for good in the not-too-distant future.

There have been a few wrestlers who have called it a day after competing one last time at the Show of Shows - The Undertaker at WrestleMania 36, Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 26 and Ric Flair at WrestleMania 24.

With Survivor Series WarGames scheduled to be the last Premium Live Event for the main roster this year, it won't be long before WWE kick-starts its road to WrestleMania. Let's look at three potential candidates to retire at The Grandest Stage of them all next year.

#3. Stone Cold returns for One Last Match

Stone Cold came out of retirement after 19 years to take on Kevin Owens.

A career-threatening neck injury cut short Stone Cold Steve Austin's WWE career when he retired following a defeat at the hands of The Rock at WrestleMania 19. The sun had set on Austin's career, or so we thought. Nineteen years later, he wrestled his first match back against Kevin Owens main eventing night one at WrestleMania 38 earlier this year.

In a recent report mentioned in an interview on the Brewbound Podcast, Austin spoke about how he would definitely be involved at WrestleMania 39 in some capacity.

"I'm not sure I'm done wrestling per se, but as a part of WWE, I can't imagine I would not be there in some capacity and I'm not booking myself on the show because I didn't book myself on 38."

A workout video amidst rumors of his return for WrestleMania 39 sent the WWE Universe into a frenzy.

With the possibility of a return to the squared circle, Austin's potential match at WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood may be his last.

#2. R-Truth's Grand Finale to his career spanning over 2 decades

R-Truth has been vocal about his admiration of The Franchise Player.

R-Truth signed a developmental deal with WWE in 1999. He is an industry veteran who has always managed to make something special out of whatever he is given. He teamed up with The Miz to take on The Rock and John Cena at Survivor Series 2011, the same year he feuded with John Cena over the WWE Championship. Even with the 24/7 Title, which was recently retired, he has made its segments on television reasonably entertaining.

Truth is 50 years old and has been candid about what he plans to do post-retirement.

"I definitely want to stick around and help with creative. Anything Vince would give me. He knows me, I’m easygoing. I make it happen. You give it to me, I’ll build it and make it.” said R-Truth.

Being an industry veteran, perhaps a retirement match at WrestleMania 39 against John Cena, whom Truth has shown admiration for both on-screen and off-screen, would be an appropriate way to end his career.

Honorable Mention: John Cena retires from WWE at WrestleMania Hollywood

John Cena celebrated his 20-year WWE Anniversary on Raw early in June this year.

Speaking of The Champ, Cena himself could be the one to retire at WrestleMania 39.

This year marks the first time since his debut in 2002, in which he did not compete in a single match. Since mid 2010s he has quietly drifted off to Hollywood, wrestling only on a part-time basis.

Cena's retirement next year does not need to happen considering his current status with the company, but it is nevertheless a plausible scenario.

#1. The Biggest Little Man of WWE, retires at WrestleMania 39

Rey Mysterio is currently a member of the SmackDown roster.

Rey Mysterio is one of the few remaining legends in WWE. He already has a ready-made story in hand, ever since his son Dominik Mysterio turned on him and Edge at Clash at the Castle earlier this year. Instead of facing his son in a match, he chose to switch brands from RAW to SmackDown.

Perhaps en route to WrestleMania, the two will meet again at, say, Royal Rumble? The possibilities are there, and considering that Rey is at the tail end of his career, WrestleMania 39 may sadly be the last time we get to see The Master of 619 compete in the ring.

