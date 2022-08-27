5 current WWE Superstars who could retire in 2023

WWE is a place where a person's athleticism is tested to the limits. It is a fact that professional wrestling is one of the most dangerous sports around the globe.

Usually, fans see the roster filled with a majority of young stars for obvious reasons. Younger stars are athletic, and flexible and are used to build the future of the industry.

However, one has to retire early to avoid the risk of excessive physical exhaustion and injuries. Stars like AJ Lee, Paige, and Tyson Kidd retired at a younger age while stars like The Undertaker and Triple H retired after turning 50.

Here, we have five current WWE Superstars who could retire in 2023.

#5. in our list of current WWE Superstars who could retire in 2023 - Shelton Benjamin

Will the former member of The Hurt Business retire in 2023?

Shelton Benjamin has been an integral part of the lower card for years and is currently in his second major stint with WWE. Fans have seen him become a Tag Team Champion alongside Cedric Alexander as members of The Hurt Business.

Although he has expressed a desire not to retire anytime soon, his career has been on a decline for a long time. Also, he is currently 47 years old and his age surely provides resistance to his in-ring mobility.

Many may agree that Shelton Benjamin might retire in 2023. Hopefully, he will win one more title before he finally bids adieu to professional wrestling.

#4. R-Truth

R-Truth has been featured on WWE TV for a long time

R-Truth has been around for over a decade and has blessed fans with unique comic content throughout his career.

He is remembered for his monumental rivalry with John Cena and 40+ reigns with the 24/7 Championship. He still entertains the audience in his quest to regain his title. However, he is the oldest active WWE superstar currently on the roster. He is 50 years old and it's difficult to wrestle at such an age. His retirement is surely in sight.

Thankfully, he doesn't plan to leave the business and wants to help with creativity after retirement. He discussed the situation while speaking on the Out of Character podcast:

"I definitely want to stick around and help with creative. Anything Vince would give me. He knows me, I’m easygoing. I make it happen. You give it to me, I’ll build it and make it,” said R-Truth.

He might decide to retire in 2023, and fans will have nothing but love when he officially hangs his boots.

#3. Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio is a one-of-a-kind Superstar in the industry. He is arguably the most beloved Mexican to ever step into a squared circle.

Even after 20 years of his WWE debut, Mysterio is still an active member of the roster. Over recent years, fans have also seen his real-life son, Dominik Mysterio, step into the ring and win the Tag Team Championships alongside his father.

He is currently 47 years old, which is very rare for a high-flyer. He is already planning his retirement and wants Dominik to wear his mask and keep the legacy alive.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, he described his plans:

“My next goal is to eventually be able to look for a great plan of retirement. I also want to make sure my son is set. I’m really enjoying his evolution. We’re still seeing a lot of growth with Dominik. I always have to remind myself he hasn’t been doing this for very long," said Rey. "He’s doing very well, and I push him to do better every single time he’s in the ring, I want to hang up the mask down the road, and hopefully see Dominik carry that mask and continue with the Mysterio legacy."

Hopefully, fans will get to see the father-and-son duo battle each other before Rey Mysterio hangs his boots.

#2. AJ Styles

The Phenomenal One might retire in 2023

AJ Styles instantly became one of the biggest stars in the business when he made his WWE debut back in 2016. Since then, he has been a multi-time world champion and also a Grand Slam Champion in WWE.

The Phenomenal One is a 45-year-old and still performs moves like the 450 splash with accuracy. However, retiring early is something he has always been open to.

In a 2020 Twitch stream, he stated that he wants to retire and spend more time with his children:

"I want to retire. I really do. I'm going to give you a breakdown of what's going on this Friday. I'm going to leave - and listen, it could be a lot worse, but with everything going on with the COVID and whatnot, I've gotten to see my kids' practices. That's really cool for me. My son's games for varsity football are on Friday nights. I perform on Friday nights. This Friday isn't one of those. For whatever reason, they moved it to Saturday. He's going to have a Saturday football game and I'm going to get to see it." (H/T WrestlingInc)

Hopefully, fans will see another reign of AJ Styles as the world champion before he retires.

#1. Edge

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Edge wants to retire in August 2023 in front of his hometown crowd Edge wants to retire in August 2023 in front of his hometown crowd https://t.co/qp1HCX5y8w

Edge made headlines when he returned to WWE in 2020. He has been performing in outstanding rivalries ever since.

The 50-year-old has openly accepted that he hasn't left much more in the tank and wants to retire on his terms this time. After a recent episode of RAW went off-air, The Rated R Superstar talked to his home crowd and hinted that he might retire in 2023:

"So next August, I plan on seeing each and every one of you, and in a perfect world, we’ll all say goodbye to each other that night. Hey, that’s okay, man. This is the place for me to do it. I mean this when I say it — I love all of you. In case you missed it, I love being Canadian." said Edge.

Hopefully, fans will see him win the world championship that he never lost before he retires.

