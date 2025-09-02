5 Returning or debuting superstars who CM Punk could bring back on WWE SmackDown

At Clash in Paris, CM Punk's championship aspirations were once again ruined by his archenemy, Seth Rollins. It seemed like The Visionary would finally get his comeuppance as he was out there all by himself, defending his World Heavyweight Championship in a Fatal Four-Way Match.

Paul Heyman was sent to the hospital earlier in the show by Roman Reigns, and his stablemates, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, were removed from the arena for brutally attacking OTC1. The Second City Saint was close to putting away Rollins after hitting a GTS.

However, just when he was about to hit another GTS, a hooded figure, who turned out to be Becky Lynch, appeared out of nowhere and low-blowed Punk, allowing The Visionary to retain his title. The Man was later revealed as the latest member of The Vision.

The real-life couple has once again joined forces on-screen and has decided to make Punk's life miserable together, as seen on this week's RAW. However, The Second City Saint seems to have found an answer to Becky's addition to the mix. With this week's SmackDown taking place in Chicago, CM Punk teased making a trip to his hometown on Friday in a backstage segment with Adam Pearce.

The expression on Punk's face suggested that he had something huge in mind, and with the recent developments, fans are speculating that The Best in the World could introduce a female superstar to battle The Vision.

On that note, let's look at five potential names who could return or debut and ally with CM Punk on SmackDown.

#5. Bianca Belair

Bianca Belair has been out of in-ring action with an injury since WrestleMania 41. If she is medically cleared to compete, The EST of WWE could side with CM Punk to face Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins.

Belair is no stranger to Becky's cunning tactics. The two were involved in a fierce rivalry that stretched across a year, from SummerSlam 2021 to SummerSlam 2022. Therefore, given how well she knows The Man, CM Punk could introduce Bianca Belair as his partner to take on The Vision.

#4. Britt Baker

Britt Baker is currently part of AEW. However, her tenure has been filled with controversies. Baker hasn't been seen on television since November 2024. A few months ago, a report suggested that she was looking to leave the Tony Khan-led promotion, which naturally sparked speculation of Baker joining WWE.

CM Punk knows Britt Baker from his tenure in the Jacksonville-based promotion. If The D.M.D. is WWE-bound, there could be no better way to introduce her than having her team up with her former colleague and challenge The Man and The Visionary. However, it is highly unlikely, given her contractual status with AEW.

#3. Bayley

Bayley could be a great choice for CM Punk to go up against The Vision. Not only does she have a long history with Becky Lynch, but The Role Model is also close with Punk and his wife, AJ Lee, in real life.

Therefore, The Second City Saint could turn to a familiar face and introduce Bayley to neutralize The Man. The 36-year-old has been teasing a character change in recent weeks. The culmination of her inner battle could see her joining forces with CM Punk and renewing her rivalry with Big Time Becks.

#2. Paige

Paige has been a free agent since departing AEW earlier this year, ending her three-year stint with the Jacksonville-based company. If she were to return to WWE, joining Punk against Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch could be a great way to reintroduce her into the mix.

The Anti-Diva and The Man were part of Team PCB a decade ago during the beginning of the Women's Revolution. Moreover, Paige was the inaugural NXT Women's Champion and a two-time Divas Champion during her previous tenure in WWE. Therefore, having a decorated female like The Glampire in his corner would likely turn the odds in Punk's favor.

#1. CM Punk could introduce his wife, AJ Lee

Given how Seth Rollins turned to his wife to retain the World Heavyweight Championship at Clash in Paris, CM Punk could do the same and bring AJ Lee back on SmackDown. There have been several hints of AJ's potential return in recent weeks, making this scenario a strong possibility.

AJ Lee retired from in-ring competition in April 2015. Fans have been clamoring for her to return ever since her husband, CM Punk, came back to WWE in November 2023. That said, the current storyline has provided a perfect setup for the former Divas Champion to make her long-awaited return to the Stamford-based promotion.

