5 recent news & rumors about Roman Reigns: Expected WrestleMania opponent revealed, plan for Tribal Chief to break incredible record

Welcome to this week's edition of 5 recent news stories and rumors you need to know about Roman Reigns.

The Tribal Chief retained the Universal title at Crown Jewel after hitting Brock Lesnar with the Universal title belt. Lesnar then got himself suspended on the following episode of SmackDown.

A few spicy stories are waiting for you this week. We possibly now know the identity of Reigns' WrestleMania opponent. Vince McMahon also reportedly wants him to break one of Brock Lesnar's records.

There are also anecdotes about WWE management preferring Reigns to Bryan Danielson as the top guy and The Tribal Chief kicking a former Superstar out of the locker room.

Without any further ado, here are 5 recent news stories and rumors that you need to know about Roman Reigns:

#5. Roman Reigns is expected to face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38

Roman Reigns retained the Universal Championship at Crown Jewel through nefarious means, and it's quite evident that his feud with Lesnar is far from over. The issue surrounding Paul Heyman's allegiance is also still up in the air.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the program will extend to WrestleMania 38.

''The storyline on where Paul Heyman stands also couldn’t be resolved, as this is likely heading to WrestleMania, since right now there doesn’t appear to be anything on the horizon bigger,'' said Dave Meltzer

Brock Lesnar has been advertised to appear at Royal Rumble. Although we don't know the extent of his participation, Lesnar could always win the Royal Rumble and challenge Reigns for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Abhinav Singh