5 Rumored plans for WWE WrestleMania 37

WrestleMania 36 was arguably the strangest edition of WWE's biggest pay-per-view of the year. Taking place in front of no fans at the WWE Performance Center due to COVID-19, the company was forced to change its plans at the last moment. Well, we are now less than six months away from WrestleMania 37 and WWE has already started planning the megaevent.

The rumor mill is at its best as several plans, matches, and returns are being speculated to take place at WrestleMania 37 next year. If things go well, we might even see a live crowd return by that time, giving back WrestleMania its biggest Superstar - the fans.

So without any delay, let's take a look at five rumored plans for WrestleMania 37. Be sure to comment down and let us know which of them would you want to see happen at the Show of Shows next year.

#5 The Undertaker and John Cena to return at WrestleMania 37?

The Undertaker and John Cena are two of the biggest WWE Superstars of all time. Earlier this year, The Undertaker seemingly announced his retirement after an amazing WWE Network docuseries where he broke kayfabe and revealed the man behind the character of The Undertaker, Mark Callaway. John Cena, on the other hand, has transitioned into a part-timer and is focused on his Hollywood career. But both these veterans could return to the ring soon.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE might be planning to bring back John Cena and The Undertaker once fans return, likely at WrestleMania 37.

“I think if there are no fans then there’s no reason to bring [Cena] back. If there are fans… you know come WrestleMania season they’re gonna talk to John Cena and they’re gonna talk to Undertaker. I mean it’s just how it is no matter what they say now. A lot of times those guys come back.”

Both veterans last performed for WWE at this year's WrestleMania 36. The Undertaker took on and defeated AJ Styles in a highly-acclaimed cinematic style Boneyard match. John Cena also was involved in a cinematic match at WrestleMania this year where he took on Bray Wyatt in a Firefly Fun House match. It would be interesting to see whether WWE brings these two back at WrestleMania 37 and who they face. Or could they face each other in a rematch from WrestleMania 34?