It's time for another edition of our weekly series where we take a detailed look at all the rumors that turned out to be true. There wasn't a new edition last week as there weren't many verified rumors. Thankfully, this week had its fair share of stories worth highlighting. One of the most shocking WWE departures in recent memory was confirmed this week.

A highly-touted former Intercontinental Champion also returned to the WWE for the first time in four years. In other news, WWE released a video of Vince McMahon's insane WrestleMania 36 stunt.

As Tom Colohue previously reported, a former World Champion recently cut an unscripted promo. This week's final story looks at the rumor about a champion who dropped his title due to injury. Sadly enough for him and his fans, it's true.

#5. Renee Young is done with WWE

PWInsider was the first outlet to report the news that Renee Young decided to give WWE notice that she quit. The fans were naturally shocked as no one expected the popular WWE presenter to leave the company.

PWInsider's report stated the following:

WWE broadcast personality Renee Young is leaving World Wrestling Entertainment, PWInsider.com has confirmed with multiple sources. We are told Young gave the company notice a week ago that she intends to exit. There is no word when her final date with the company is yet.

In the days that followed, the story was proven to be accurate. Renee Young confirmed during the kickoff show for SummerSlam that the pay-per-view event was her final night with the company.

Advertisement

Just like that, Renee Young's eight-year stint with WWE came to a relatively abrupt end. Young received an overwhelming outpour of love and support. She even issued an emotional statement on social media to address her WWE departure.

What's next for Renee Young? We'll have to wait and watch.