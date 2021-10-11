5 recent rumors you should know about Roman Reigns: Possible spoiler on title run, next opponent revealed, Legend calls for WWE to sign Bloodline's cousin

Welcome to our new series, where we bring you the biggest news stories and rumors about Roman Reigns. This edition has a few particularly juicy updates about the Universal Champion's immediate future.

We're going to dive into some possible spoilers about the duration of his title run, the identity of his next opponent, and a lot more. With Reigns involved in a high-profile clash against Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel, he is firmly in the spotlight.

So without further ado, here are five recent rumors you need to know about Roman Reigns:

#5 Drew McIntyre will be Roman Reigns' next opponent after Brock Lesnar

According to a report by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Roman Reigns will feud with Drew McIntyre once he's done with Brock Lesnar. The Scottish Superstar was drafted to SmackDown despite being pitted against Big E for the WWE Championship at Crown Jewel.

Meltzer said McIntyre was sent to the Blue Brand since Reigns was running out of fresh opponents. Their program is set to begin in December.

''McIntyre was moved over since Roman Reigns desperately needs a new opponent and, on paper right now, there's essentially nobody else for him. Plus, McIntyre goes over with multiple losses at the end of his RAW run and presumably another to Big E, and then will become Reigns’ big contender probably around December,'' said Dave Meltzer.

Reigns and McIntyre last had a high-profile clash in a Champion vs. Champion match at Survivor Series 2020. The match was well received and elevated both stars.

McIntyre spent a few months away from the main event scene after dropping the title to Bobby Lashley, but fans will get behind him as a challenger for the Universal title.

