5 Shocking things that could take Money in the Bank 2019 by surprise

Veronica Decoster FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 590 // 19 May 2019, 22:23 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

What are the shocks that could happen at Money in the Bank 2019?

The 2019 Money in the Bank pay-per-view will be taking place at XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut. As usual, it will involve Men's and Women's Money in the Bank Ladder matches, apart from titles being defended and major feuds on show.

WWE will have a few shocks planned for the event, especially in the Money in the Bank Ladder matches. Other than that, there are various other things that could surprise fans, including new champions, new alliances and huge returns.

So, here are five shocking things that could happen at Money in the Bank 2019...

#5 Andrade wins the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Andrade could win the Men's Money in the Bank contract.

There are rumors that Vince McMahon has high hopes for Andrade since his English has improved. While Andrade should have been pushed way back after he debuted on the main roster from NXT, his run in WWE's third major brand was as a mid-card heel. And when Zelina Vega became his manager, he became a main-event star.

Something similar could happen even this time. WWE can push Andrade to the front by letting him win the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match. This win could give Andrade some more time to develop his heel character, to be cashed in over the span of a year, after which he could even eventually become the WWE Champion.

#4 Sasha Banks returns and replaces Dana Brooke to win Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Sasha Banks could return and win Women's Money in the Bank contract.

Sasha Banks has taken some time off from WWE after losing the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 35. There were reports that Banks wasn't happy about it and even considered quitting the company. Now, WWE wanted Banks to return before the Money in the Bank event and participate in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match.

It was also rumored that WWE was planning Bank's return at Money in the Bank with her attacking and replacing Dana Brooke to win the Women's Money in the Bank briefcase. WWE wouldn't want to lose another major star after Dean Ambrose's exit and. so, it would be the right move to bring Banks back as soon as possible.

1 / 2 NEXT