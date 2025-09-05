5 Shocking WWE returns that could happen on the SmackDown after Clash in Paris

With Clash in Paris in the rearview mirror, WWE is now gearing up for the upcoming Wrestlepalooza Premium Live Event, set to take place in Indianapolis on September 20. Tonight's episode of SmackDown will continue the buildup to the upcoming event, advancing the blue brand's storylines.Tonight's episode is already rumored to feature a major return (more on that later in the article). However, it might not be the only one. That being said, let's look at five shocking returns that could happen on the SmackDown after Clash in Paris:#5. Bianca BelairBianca Belair has been away from in-ring action since WrestleMania 41, where she suffered multiple broken fingers. The EST of WWE failed to win the Women's World Championship against then-champion, IYO SKY, and Rhea Ripley in a Triple Threat Match. Belair was last seen at Evolution 2025, where she served as the special guest referee in the No Holds Barred Match between Naomi and Jade Cargill.Even though there is no shortage of talent, the blue brand's women's division has arguably not lived up to expectations recently. Therefore, the addition of a veteran like Bianca could revitalize it. If she is medically cleared, the creative team may book The EST of WWE's return for tonight's SmackDown.#4. Cody RhodesCody Rhodes has been off television since being brutally attacked by Drew McIntyre on the post-SummerSlam episode of SmackDown. The Scottish Psychopath drove Cody's skull through the commentary desk with a vicious Claymore. In his absence, McIntyre has repeatedly mocked The American Nightmare on Friday nights.Cody could return from his hiatus tonight and exact revenge on The Scottish Warrior. The two are rumored to collide at Wrestlepalooza. Hence, a potential Cody Rhodes return tonight may advance his storyline with McIntyre.#3. Ilja DragunovIlja Dragunov has been out of action for almost a year due to a torn ACL. A recent report suggested that The Mad Dragon is close to making his in-ring return. Hence, tonight's SmackDown could mark the 31-year-old's comeback.Ilja could step up to Sami Zayn, who won the United States Championship last week by defeating Solo Sikoa in the main event. While he was a RAW Superstar before being sidelined, Ilja could move to SmackDown upon returning.#2. Brock LesnarBrock Lesnar made a shocking return to WWE at SummerSlam Night Two, laying out John Cena with an F-5. Fans expected the veterans to lock horns at Clash in Paris, but the creative team had other plans. The Beast Incarnate has yet to make an appearance since The Biggest Party of The Summer.In his absence, The Never Seen 17 got into a rivalry with Logan Paul, eventually defeating the social media megastar at the premium live event in France last weekend. The Franchise Player is scheduled to be in attendance tonight for what is touted to be his final SmackDown appearance as an in-ring performer. This may serve as the perfect opportunity for The Beast Incarnate to strike again.#1. AJ Lee could return to WWE after a decadeConsidering all the rumors and reports that have been surfacing since Clash in Paris, tonight could be the night AJ Lee returns to the global juggernaut after a decade. After being humiliated by Becky Lynch on this week's RAW, CM Punk teased appearing on SmackDown, which is set to take place in his hometown of Chicago.With The Man joining her husband, Seth Rollins, in his feud with The Second City Saint, Punk may bring his wife, AJ Lee, to even the odds. While nothing has officially been confirmed, fans are anticipating the former Divas Champion to make her WWE comeback on tonight's SmackDown, and if the recent &quot;slip-up&quot; from the WWE Shop's X handle is to be believed, it may very well happen.