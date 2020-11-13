5 signs that Drew McIntyre may win the WWE Championship on RAW before Survivor Series

Randy Orton may have just recently defeated Drew McIntyre to win the WWE Championship, but it already seems possible that his reign will end. Despite the feud going longer than three months, it is far from over. Orton and McIntyre will face off once more for the title on next week's RAW, the go-home show before Survivor Series.

The WWE Championship hasn't changed hands on RAW in nearly five years, with Roman Reigns the last person to win it on an episode of the Red brand back in December 2015. However, that could change in a few days and Drew McIntyre may be a two-time WWE Champion at this point next week.

Several factors make this title switch a possibility heading into RAW and Survivor Series, based on the pay-per-view itself as well as WWE's likely direction for McIntyre and Orton moving forward.

Here are five signs that Drew McIntyre will win the WWE Championship from Randy Orton on RAW, six days before Survivor Series.

#5 WWE's recent habit of booking major title changes before Survivor Series

With WWE introducing the 'Champion vs. Champion' concept for Survivor Series in 2017, the company utilized the build to the pay-per-view to modify the card to make it look more attractive. As a result, we have seen a lot of dream matches in recent years at Survivor Series.

There has been at least one title change in the weeks leading to every Survivor Series pay-per-view since the brand split returned. The most notable of them include AJ Styles defeating Jinder Mahal in the UK to win the WWE Championship, as well as his shocking defeat to Daniel Bryan one year later.

While no title has changed hands so far this time, WWE could very well pull a last-minute swerve as they have done so in the past. Several Champions could lose their title before Survivor Series and a couple of them could still be beaten.

Along with Randy Orton's WWE Championship defense against Drew McIntyre, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods will put their RAW Tag Team Championships on the line against Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander of the Hurt Business. However, every such title change happens with good reason. More on that.