5 strong possibilities when John Cena returns to RAW next week

01 Jan 2019

Cena's return to RAW could be a very big deal

Believe it or not, it's 2019 already. And to kick off the year on the right note, WWE made a huge announcement on the final RAW of the year. John Cena would be making his big RAW return next week. We know that he'll only be working a few days before he's off to film his upcoming movies.

Now, we already know that Cena has come back to SmackDown Live. His return was announced last week, and what ensued upon his return has to be read to be believed (yes, it was a taped show, so spoilers are out). Expect RAW to be just as packed an affair as SmackDown Live was.

So, what will happen when John Cena returns to the ring for next week's show? I will list a few possibilities for your reading pleasure.

Let me know what you think of them.

#5 Challenges Lesnar for a Universal Championship match

How special a return could this potentially be!

John Cena is not the only superstar who's returning next week. Another man who's coming to RAW after a hiatus is the reigning, defending, undisputed Universal Champion, Brock Lesnar. How cool would it be to see the two biggest stars on the show, if not the business, in the middle of the ring?

Yes, Cena and Lesnar have waged battles in the past and they've always been noteworthy. At a time when viewership is declining with every passing week, these two juggernauts can potentially save the day. John Cena and Lesnar could get into a fist fight, leading to a WrestleMania match.

At WrestleMania, John Cena could finally pin Brock Lesnar to become a 17 time World Champion, to the delight of the WWE Universe. It would also be his first Universal Championship win.

