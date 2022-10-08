5 subtle connections former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt and the White Rabbit share with Extreme Rules

Bray Wyatt and the White Rabbit have been at the forefront of one of the most intriguing WWE storylines in modern history.

What started as a random song being played at live events and commercial breaks during WWE programming has spiraled into a larger-than-life journey through a seemingly never-ending rabbit hole of clues.

Everything seems to point toward Bray Wyatt returning at WWE Extreme Rules 2022. Interestingly, The Eater of Worlds and the cryptic bunny share a profound history with the Premium Live Event.

This list looks at the following five subtle connections Bray Wyatt and the White Rabbit share with Extreme Rules:

#5 Bray Wyatt and his brother share an extreme moment

#4 Extreme Rules 2019 — An inexplicable absence leading to the debut of The Fiend

#3 Wyatt Swamp Fight — first-ever White Rabbit sighting?

#2 Charlotte Flair destroys Lilly — Is this the end? Or is it just the beginning?

#1 Will we go further down the rabbit hole at the Wells Fargo Center?

#5. Bray Wyatt lost his only televised defense of the WWE RAW Tag Team Titles to his own brother

Nicholas Francoletti @NF201111 On this day in wrestling history July 15, The B-Team (Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel) defeated Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy to become the new WWE Raw Tag Team Champions at WWE Extreme Rules 2018. On this day in wrestling history July 15, The B-Team (Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel) defeated Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy to become the new WWE Raw Tag Team Champions at WWE Extreme Rules 2018.

Wyatt and his real-life brother, Bo Dallas, each had only one reign as the WWE RAW Tag Team Champion with Matt Hardy and Curtis Axel, respectively. In a spectacular twist of fate, The B-Team (Axel and Dallas) won the titles at Extreme Rules 2018 by defeating The Deleters of Worlds (Wyatt and Hardy).

Given Bray Wyatt's extreme dedication to subtleties, both their reigns crossing paths at this moment should come as no surprise. But the rabbit hole only begins at Extreme Rules 2018 for this list.

#4. Could an inexplicable absence in 2019 foreshadow WWE Extreme Rules 2022?

The build to the pay-per-view in 2019 was eerily similar to that of WWE Extreme Rules 2022 when it comes to Bray Wyatt, albeit less cryptic. In April of that year, several vignettes began airing on WWE programming. These segments featured a lot of the puppets we would later become familiarized with through the Firefly Fun House.

The last of those initial vignettes aired on June 17, 2019, where The Fiend appeared to send viewers a chilling message. While all signs pointed to a potential return at Extreme Rules, the sinister new persona would only debut on the RAW that followed, and not the actual pay-per-view itself.

Something similar could certainly happen this year. Bray Wyatt may be all but confirmed as The White Rabbit, but we may not end up seeing the man himself until after WWE Extreme Rules 2022.

#3. Was the White Rabbit first spotted during the Wyatt Swamp Fight?

Jim Reynolds @Jim_Reynolds00 @Windham6 #BrayWyatt #WhiteRabbit #WWE I was rewatching Extreme Rules from 2020 and I caught this during the Swamp Fight match between Bray Wyatt vs Braun Strowman I was rewatching Extreme Rules from 2020 and I caught this during the Swamp Fight match between Bray Wyatt vs Braun Strowman ⭕️ @Windham6 #BrayWyatt #WhiteRabbit #WWE https://t.co/vXDA60NhaJ

Bray Wyatt was something of a master in the art of cinematic wrestling matches. He faced John Cena in a Firefly Fun House Match and Randy Orton in a Firefly Inferno Match. He even teamed up with Erick Rowan and Braun Strowman to brawl with The New Day in the Wyatt Family Compound as far back as 2016.

The Eater of Worlds would also face Strowman in a Wyatt Swamp Fight at Extreme Rules in 2020. Alexa Bliss appeared as the much-implied Sister Abigail during this cinematic match.

But upon closer inspection, a few stills from the bout, as shown in the tweet above, seem to be the very first glimpse of the White Rabbit. Bray and Braun form a large chunk of Wyatt Family lore, and the White Rabbit being part of their encounter adds further credence to the Eater of Worlds' connection to Extreme Rules.

#2. Charlotte Flair ripped Lilly apart — did that signify the end? Or the beginning?

Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt share an intertwined history in WWE. It was her betrayal at WrestleMania 37 that seemingly caused the downfall of The Fiend. This was even referenced in a recent QR Code.

Wyatt's last appearance on WWE programming was on an episode of RAW in April 2021. During the same episode, Alexa Bliss declared that she no longer needed The Fiend, following her betrayal. Instead, she would introduce the audience to Lilly, a doll she called her friend.

The doll accompanied Bliss to many of her appearances and matches. Following a loss to Charlotte Flair at Extreme Rules 2021, The Queen went on to destroy Lilly as Alexa was incapacitated.

Everything that Alexa Bliss has done since the dismantling of Lilly has been haphazard. She even brought back a version of the doll recently, almost as if to say that she may not be truly over everything the doll signified.

Did the destruction — and inexplicable resurrection — of the doll merely indicate that Little Miss Bliss has taken a tumble through the rabbit hole?

#1. Are we destined to go further down the rabbit hole at the Wells Fargo Center?

Ryan Satin @ryansatin Looks like the URL here appears to basically be the coordinates for the Wells Fargo Center, where Extreme Rules is taking place. Looks like the URL here appears to basically be the coordinates for the Wells Fargo Center, where Extreme Rules is taking place. https://t.co/z2AARkDkA5

The QR code spotted during Monday Night RAW was packed with loads of clues for any eager-eyed viewer to dissect. Few of these clues have already established a connection between the White Rabbit and WWE Extreme Rules 2022.

One of the links that fans were directed to contained alphanumeric characters, which were further found to be coordinates to the Wells Fargo Center. The very arena in which Extreme Rules is set to take place.

On Friday night, during the season premiere of SmackDown, Triple H opened the show to address the WWE Universe. Although he did not say much, he held a microphone with a QR code pointed straight at the camera.

Those who scanned the code were led to a page playing a video depicting the story of the Three Little Pigs. Later during the broadcast, WWE would address the White Rabbit for the first time ever on their programming.

No, we're not talking about the literal bunny that was sitting behind Michael Cole and Wade Barrett during SmackDown. WWE aired a video during the broadcast of the very familiar white rabbit digging through a purple-colored X on the ground.

The video would feature not only the date of Extreme Rules 2022 (10.8.2022), but also text that read 'TOMORROW NI6HT.' Overlooking the obvious reference to Wyatt 6, all the signs are pointing towards Extreme Rules and the inevitable White Rabbit reference during the show.

However, given the cryptic nature of everything that's going on, it begs the question — will we finally bear witness to the revelation of the White Rabbit at WWE Extreme Rules 2022? Or are we doomed to go further down the rabbit hole at the Wells Fargo Center?

