5 Superstars Bray Wyatt could face upon returning to WWE

Bray Wyatt is rumored to be returning to WWE very soon. Upon returning, Bray Wyatt could be expected to enter feuds with any of the top stars. Wyatt is a two-time Universal Champion and one-time WWE Champion. Bray was a star who mixed a lot of mystique into his character.

His "The Fiend" character caught the imagination of fans around the world. It has been roughly a year since Wyatt was released from WWE, and yet you still see fans wearing his mask in the crowd. His mask and his presentation could be compared to Michael Myers or Jason Vorhees, in that he’s like a slasher villain, but in wrestling.

Should The Fiend return, he could be expected to face all the big stars in WWE. Some matches might be revenge for earlier defeats. Here is a list of 5 potential giant stars he could defeat in a return.

#5. Braun Strowman faces Bray Wyatt

Braun Strowman may be set to return to RAW, according to rumors. With his return to WWE now official, Bray Wyatt could target him. His last match was against Roman and Braun Strowman. Wyatt’s returning character could focus on revenge. Roman Reigns eventually, but Braun Strowman too. The Monster Among Men should be on the target list of The Eater of Worlds.

It wouldn’t need to happen right away. Braun probably should not lose on a fresh debut. But a revenge match between the two seems like it could be on the horizon. They faced each other several times between 2019 and 2021. A good final match between them to settle their feud once and for all would be well enjoyed by fans.

#4. Revenge against Randy Orton

Speaking of matches for revenge, Bray Wyatt would have all the reasons to take revenge against Randy Orton. His encounters at WrestleMania have not gone to his liking. At WrestleMania 33, Randy Orton defeated Wyatt for the WWE Championship. Bray lost again at WrestleMania 37 Night 1. The match ended up being his last match before he was released.

A returning Bray would very much like to even the score. Randy Orton has won the majority of his matches against Bray even outside of WrestleMania. Bray could come and have an absolute war with Orton and leave him lying in a heap. It might not be a giant in the literal sense, but Randy Orton is a legend and is a giant in terms of booking.

#3. The Fiend and the Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar

The Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar

One of the biggest “giants” of wrestling is Brock Lesnar. Bray Wyatt has never faced Brock Lesnar in a 1 on 1 match. A full match between them could be considered something of a dream battle. Brock Lesnar is The Beast Incarnate, and the Fiend is a beast in its own right. The battle between the two would be a clash of beloved monsters.

Bray Wyatt getting a victory over Brock Lesnar would be huge for his career. Despite how over Wyatt is, it’s been commented that he rarely gets the big ones. He lost to The Undertaker, Cena, Goldberg, and Orton. If Bray defeats someone like Brock Lesnar, it could do well to go against that previous booking. If they want to make a big splash with him, this might well be the victory.

#2. Breaking the dreams of Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre has become one of the top stars in WWE.

Many fans expected Drew McIntyre to win the title at Clash at the Castle. However, this didn’t happen. Yet Drew McIntyre remains a powerful force on the roster. Several felt he was the first believable contender for Roman Reigns other than Brock Lesnar, who WWE had presented in months. For Bray Wyatt, he would be a huge giant to crush.

Wyatt would need to win huge victories over major stars, and Drew is that man. Drew was nearly the champion, and now if Bray Wyatt crushes him, then Wyatt winning would make him a contender. Drew McIntyre and Bray only wrestled each other directly in dark matches. It is time for one match to see the light and be enjoyed by fans around the world.

#1. Bray tests Roman Reigns's god mode

Roman and Bray Wyatt during a feud they had in 2017

Roman Reigns is the tribal chief. The top star today, with the longest title reign that WWE has seen since the 1980s. He might well go down as one of the greatest of all time. If you can call someone a giant in wrestling, that’s him right there. There isn’t anyone else on the roster that would be bigger for Wyatt to beat.

What’s more, is that it would be proper revenge. The Fiend was the man that Roman beat for the Universal Championship. Wyatt has all the history he needs to come after Roman. He will likely do just that should he return to WWE. Take down the tribal chief.

That’s 5 big names that Bray Wyatt could kill upon returning, can you think of any more? Let us know in the comments section below.

