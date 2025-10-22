5 superstars let go by WWE in 2025 who may never wrestle again

WWE has released several superstars from its roster this year during budget cuts, including some top names. While many of those went on to debut in other wrestling promotions, a few are yet to make a move in their career. In that very list, there are several stars who may have permanently bid adieu to their wrestling careers.The WWE stars who have been released from the company often transition to other wrestling promotions, such as AEW or GCW. However, some decide to dive into other ventures, making it a new opportunity to explore different ventures. From a former World Champion to a previously acclaimed rising star, several names might not step foot in the ring again.Let's talk about five superstars let go by WWE in 2025 who may never wrestle again:#5. Sarah LoganSarah Logan was released by WWE in June of this year. The 32-year-old was a prominent star in the women's division and she went on to make a name for herself as Valhalla alongside War Raiders. However, Logan has been inactive in the world of pro wrestling since her release. Also, it has been almost two years since her last singles match in the squared circle.A few months ago, the former WWE star replied to a fan on Instagram who was asking about her future in wrestling. Sarah Logan mentioned that wrestling is not something that she is interested in pursuing anymore. The 32-year-old believes that she has given it enough time in her life. It clearly means that Sarah is unlikely to ever return to the wrestling ring.#4. Cora JadeWWE released Cora Jade during the budget cuts in May this year. She has been a hot topic on the internet since then due to her bold comments. Since leaving WWE, Jade has made a career on other platforms and has expressed her happiness about it. In many interviews, The Sorceress of Sin conveyed her satisfaction with her current non-wrestling activities.During a previous interview on TMZ Sports, Cora Jade revealed that her knee is seriously hurt, which has not allowed her to get back into the ring. The 24-year-old also added that she no longer feels the love for wrestling that she once had. Therefore, Jade has decided to take an indefinite break from action, and there is a possibility that fans might never see her again in the ring.#3. Former WWE star CarmellaCarmella was let go by WWE in February this year after the company decided not to renew her contract. The former Women's Champion has been inactive from pro wrestling for two and a half years. She has been focusing on her personal life, nurturing her kids. Therefore, it is pretty unlikely that Mella would make a comeback to the ring down the line.Also, following her departure from WWE, The Princess of Staten Island made some bold accusations against the Stamford-based promotion. She claimed that the company did not want her, and hence, Carmella does not feel like making a wrestling comeback. Such statements indicate that the former Miss Money in the Bank might never wrestle again.#2. Sonya DevilleSonya Deville was a prominent part of WWE's women's division for the past few years. However, she was released by the Stamford-based promotion in February this year. Later on, Deville announced her retirement from pro wrestling. But fans believe that she might still make a comeback as WWE's uncertain realm revolves around &quot;Never Say Never.&quot;However, the 32-year-old star stated that she does not plan to wrestle anywhere in the world except WWE. Therefore, Sonya Deville does not see herself making a wrestling appearance in the future. Besides, she added that she is enjoying her life without being involved in wrestling. Therefore, fans might never get to see Deville compete in the ring again.#1. Braun StrowmanBraun Strowman was surprisingly released from WWE in May this year. The former Universal Champion has been away from the ring since then. Recently, The Monster of all Monsters revealed that he is on an indefinite hiatus from professional wrestling. Strowman does not see himself making a comeback to the Stamford-based promotion down the line.In a recent chat with In The Kliq podcast, the former WWE star revealed that he has several movies and TV shows lined up for himself in 2026. Therefore, he is focusing on pursuing this new aspect of his career. Braun Strowman also added that several pro-wrestling injuries have been hindering him in his career. Therefore, he may never step into the in-ring action again.