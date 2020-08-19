In WWE, winning a championship - be it the world title, tag team title, or a prestigious mid-card title, is an important achievement for any Superstar. The hard work put in the ring - honing and crafting mic skills, improving the character, and putting on brilliant matches, could be rewarded with a title, in WWE.

While winning a title could be as a result of WWE wanting to tell a different story, opportunities that they want to give different Superstars, and future opponents/storylines for a Superstar that would make fans tune in, losing a title could be as a result of an innocuous reason.

Here, we take a look at 5 Superstars who lost their title in WWE due to unusual reasons

#5 Dolph Ziggler lost WWE Intercontinental title

Two-time WWE Heavyweight Champion Dolph Ziggler, has been lauded for his exceptional in-ring ability, as well as being a safe worker, someone who could work with wrestlers who need some help in the ring. The Showoff is also good on the mic, and can play the heel exceptionally well.

Away from the ring, Ziggler has also found some success as a comedian since he took it up in 2013. The six-time Intercontinental Champion has been appeared on Roast Battle, as well as toured across the US.

Back in 2015, Ziggler was in his fourth reign as Intercontinental Champion in WWE, but surprisingly lost the title to Bad News Barrett in January 2015, on an episode of WWE RAW.

Reports at that time suggested that WWE punished Ziggler for booking an improv comedy show without the knowledge of WWE. As Ziggler was contracted with the company, he had to inform the WWE about it, which he reportedly did not do.

Ziggler is still a comedian, and had a stand-up comedy tour last year, and even worked in WWE.