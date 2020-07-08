5 Superstars who could return at WWE Extreme Rules 2020

A released Superstar could return at Extreme Rules and be involved in the feud between Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt.

A WWE legend could help in the Randy Orton and Edge feud.

Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt; Edge and Christian

Following the Backlash PPV in June, WWE will host Extreme Rules in July, once again at the Performance Center. The PPV, which goes by the tag line "The Horror Show at Extreme Rules", has some never-before-seen matches, as well as a few Championship matches.

The Swamp Match between Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt will be an interesting one to watch, as will the 'Eye for an Eye' match between Rey Mysterio and Seth Rollins. The WWE Championship, as well as the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships, will also be on the line at the show.

We could be in for some surprises at the show, which could see a few Superstars return to set up a future match for SummerSlam.

Let's take a look at 5 Superstars who could return at WWE Extreme Rules 2020:

#5 Shayna Baszler

Shayna Baszler

It's a pity how Shayna Baszler has been used on RAW ever since she was called up from NXT earlier this year. Reports have suggested that Vince McMahon is not a fan of the former NXT Women's Champion, with a reported reason for this recently revealed:

"Vince also soured on Baszler completely because he never conceptually grasped the style that an MMA fighter should use in pro wrestling and she doesn’t check his buttons when it comes to women in wrestling, so he made the call to remove her push and take her off television. This was all before Heyman was dumped."

Baszler has not been on WWE television for quite some time now, as she was abruptly pulled off television in May. Fans were hoping to see Baszler face off against current RAW Women's Champion Asuka, who will be defending her title against Sasha Banks at Extreme Rules.

Shayna Baszler should be given another chance to show her worth as she is a WWE Superstar that has it all to become a success - perhaps even to the level of Becky Lynch.

We could maybe see WWE surprisingly bring her back at Extreme Rules and have her interfere in the match with Asuka, to begin a feud with the Japanese Superstar. It's quite certain that Banks will feud with her best friend Bayley in the future, so it doesn't make sense for her to win the RAW Women's title.

