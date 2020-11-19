5 Superstars The Undertaker wanted to face in WWE

At Survivor Series 2020, The Undertaker will appear in what is being advertised as his final farewell in WWE.

To commemorate 30 years of The Deadman in WWE, fans, celebrities, and other Superstars have been posting their tributes to The Undertaker's legacy on social media.

Despite having established such a long-lasting career in this business, The Undertaker is yet to face some famous Superstars in modern-day WWE. At the same time, The Undertaker has publicly expressed the desire to face a couple of big names, had he not retired at this stage of his life.

Various sources have also revealed the names of some Superstars that Undertaker had wanted to face throughout all these years. With that in mind, let's take a look at five Superstars The Undertaker wanted to face in WWE.

#5: The Undertaker wanted to face Daniel Bryan in WWE

Back in 2014, The Undertaker reportedly asked WWE to let him have a match with Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania. It was the same event where Brock Lesnar eventually broke The Phenom's WrestleMania streak, and Daniel Bryan won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in a career-defining moment by defeating Batista and Randy Orton in a triple threat main event.

Before the event actually took place in 2014, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter confirmed reports of The Undertaker asking WWE to face Bryan at WrestleMania 30.

To this day, Bryan and Undertaker have never faced each other inside the ring in a one-on-one match.

The only recorded instance of them having been a part of the same match was during an episode of WWE RAW in 2013, where The Undertaker, Kane, and Bryan teamed up to take on The Shield in a six-man tag team match.

Had Daniel Bryan faced The Deadman at WrestleMania 30 instead of Brock Lesnar, modern-day WWE history would have been very different than it is today.