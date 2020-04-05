5 Superstars who can take Seth Rollins' place on RAW after WrestleMania 36

Seth Rollins is reportedly taking a break from the company after the Showcase of Immortals.

Here are the 5 Superstars who can take Rollins' place on RAW.

Vinay Chhabria FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Will AJ Styles take the spot of the Monday Night Messiah?

Former 2-time WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins is reportedly taking a break from the company. On the latest Dropkick DiSKussions podcast, Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue told Korey Gunz that WWE Creative will take The Kingslayer off TV for some time after WrestleMania.

Nobody knows the exact reason for this decision. However, Seth has been the workhorse of the Red Brand since 2016 and his most important storyline allies, Akam and Rezar, are going to be out for 7-8 months due to the former's injury. With those to pieces of the puzzle in place, it seems like this may be the best time to give him a break.

The Architect was once the most over babyface on RAW and possibly the entirety of WWE. In later 2019, due to real-life fan angst that translated to his television character's performance, he transformed into one of the most hated heels in WWE. Rollins played both roles to perfection and has made sure that RAW continues to be seen as the flagship show for the company, despite all of the money, time, and energy recently being focused on SmackDown since the move to FOX last October.

Since he has been an indispensable part of Monday nights, WWE will have to look for a replacement who could take his place during his break. Here are 5 Superstars who could take Rollins' place on RAW after WrestleMania 36.

#5 Randy Orton

Randy Orton spent 3 years on SmackDown before switching to RAW in 2019.

Randy Orton is arguably the best heel in all of sports entertainment right now. He has won just about every title WWE has to offer on multiple occasions, is a 2-time Royal Rumble winner and has won Money in the Bank, which he cashed in successfully at SummerSlam 2013. The Apex Predator has been the sole survivor in multiple Survivor Series matches, and he has been in the main event of WrestleMania on two separate occasions.

This establishes him as a future first-ballot Hall of Famer, no doubt. Orton, however, has shown that he's nowhere close to being done and still wants to be the best wrestler in any locker room that he's a part of. He was a top guy on SmackDown before he jumped to Mondays but WWE has used him in a mid-card, almost placeholder, role since he showed up.

It would be refreshing to see Orton return to the main event scene once again. Perhaps he could emerge as the first challenger for Drew McIntyre, who is expected to win the WWE Championship this weekend at WrestleMania 36. Randy has all the skills in his arsenal to become the face of RAW once again. He is open to putting new stars over while he can also work with in tandem with some under-card heels to give them some much-needed exposure. Thus, he would be a leading contender to take Rollins' place.

1 / 5 NEXT