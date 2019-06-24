5 Superstars who were lackluster at Stomping Grounds 2019

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.48K // 24 Jun 2019, 10:45 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Following the very average Super ShowDown PPV, which almost seemed like a house show, WWE's latest PPV, Stomping Grounds, was much better, with good storylines, exciting matches, and an overall well-packaged product.

Also Read: 5 Fallouts from WWE Stomping Grounds 2019

WWE gave us a few surprises, there was a title change on the main card (and one on the pre-show), while we also got a few teases of a new feud.

But there were a few Superstars who didn't quite deliver - some for no fault of theirs and because of shoddy writing, and others who just weren't good enough on the night.

Let's take a look at 5 Superstars who were lackluster at Stomping Grounds 2019:

#5. Lacey Evans

Lacey Evans was the special guest referee chosen by Baron Corbin in his match against Seth Rollins

Not many would have expected Lacey Evans to be involved in two matches in the same PPV, let alone be a part of the men's main event of the show. Evans opened the show with her match against Becky Lynch at Stomping Grounds, which she lost, and then was chosen by Baron Corbin to be the special guest referee in the Universal title match.

But, in both matches, Evans seemed to lack something and it didn't feel like she should have been there. The hype surrounding the RAW women's title could not have sustained the levels of pre-WrestleMania 35, but Evans' feud with Lynch has been rather cold and underwhelming ever since it began after WrestleMania 35.

At Stomping Grounds, she had a role to play in Seth Rollins' match, which came out of the blue, and it was, I feel, unnecessary. WWE have fully embraced the Rollins-Lynch relationship and are using it on RAW and on PPVs, but integrating the Lynch-Evans with the Rollins-Corbin feud feels forced and it showed.

Advertisement

I don't think Evans is a good enough heel to go up against Lynch and this feud must be put to an end immediately.

1 / 5 NEXT