5 Superstars who won’t benefit from WWE Draft 2019 and 6 Superstars who will

Shruti Sadbhav FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 4.48K // 16 Oct 2019, 21:16 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

What's next for these WWE Superstars?

After an eventful weekend in WWE, we saw several Superstars moved to a different brand. Becky Lynch was named the number 1 draft pick this year and she was retained by RAW. SmackDown, on the other hand, retained Roman Reigns in the first round of the draft.

We saw the likes of Braun Strowman, The Fiend and Sasha Banks move to the Blue brand whereas Kevin Owens, Randy Orton, and Charlotte Flair were drafted to RAW.

Of course, some Superstars went unpicked and they are now regarded as free agents. In the following weeks, we will see some of these Superstars sign with either of the two brands.

As often stated by WWE, the draft has the potential to alter the careers of Superstars. While a new brand may benefit some of them, others might face the damaging effects of limited potential and mediocre booking.

In this article, we take a look at six WWE Superstars who will benefit from Draft 2019 and five who won’t.

#6 Will benefit: Buddy Murphy

Can Buddy Murphy feud with a ghost from his past?

Buddy Murphy was moved to SmackDown earlier this year as a part of the Superstar Shake-up. During his time with the Blue brand, the Australian Superstar was involved in only one significant storyline.

The rivalry between Roman Reigns and Rowan saw Murphy act like a snitch followed by a brutal beatdown. Apart from that, there were no memorable segments featuring Murphy.

But now, he has been drafted to RAW. The former Cruiserweight Champion will have the opportunity to engage in feuds with the likes of Cedric Alexander and other former 205 Live Superstars.

If booked properly, Murphy can be a part of an engaging rivalry featuring two former Cruiserweight Champions. He can even be booked as one-half of a new Tag Team. Hence, this will open up the window for him to be pushed for title opportunities on the main roster.

1 / 11 NEXT