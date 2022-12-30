7 Superstars who should be on WWE's radar in 2023

WWE Superstars are aplenty on the current roster, making it impossible to give focus to each and every one of them for regular television and premium live event appearances.

AJ Styles missed SummerSlam, Clash at the Castle and Extreme Rules this year owing to a lack of creative opportunities. Similarly, Seth Rollins missed Crown Jewel and Kevin Owens was left off the next premium live event after WrestleMania 38, where he main-evented Night One against WWE legend and Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin.

As much as Triple H and creative have improved their product in a few months' time, the company should avoid such missteps with their highly talented and globally recognized superstars. Styles, Rollins and Owens are three of the best the Stamford-based company has to offer.

Another disheartening fact was that The Phenomenal One and The Visionary were both part of an Elimination Chamber match this year that saw them getting squashed as if it didn't matter. Such things ruin the aura and effect of these wonderful wrestlers and it is hard to sit through watching.

Listed below are seven WWE Superstars that should be on the company's radar in 2023.

#7 & #6. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn deserve the spotlight at all times

Wrestle Features @WrestleFeatures Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. The Usos is planned for WrestleMania 39 in April.



- WrestlingNewsCo. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. The Usos is planned for WrestleMania 39 in April. - WrestlingNewsCo. https://t.co/KBqbzQ9MVf

It seems inevitable that Sami Zayn will get kicked out of The Bloodline in the coming weeks. Unless WWE decides to swerve us with Zayn remaining with the faction post-Mania, there is a high chance that the combination of Honorary Uce and his longtime friend Kevin Owens will dethrone PWI's 2022 Tag Team of the Year, The Usos.

If that is the case, then the company should go all the way and book Owens and Zayn as a strong team, ruling the division with credible challengers regularly stepping up to fight the dynamic duo. They both deserve all the spotlight and love as The Prizefighter and the former Intercontinental Champion are the workhorses of WWE.

#5. Seth Rollins needs high profile storylines and possibly another world title run

Seth Rollins has had two remarkable years sans a world championship

The Visionary is closing out 2022 as the #1 contender to Austin Theory's United States Championship. It's not a bad place to be. He's had some high-profile matches since 2021, but considering his past and what he's capable of, it's hard to see Seth's current place on the roster as great.

Seth Rollins has always been a low-key MVP for the Stamford-based company. If you look at his career closely, you will find several hidden gems too.

For example, at the Money in the Bank installments of 2019 and 2020, Becky Lynch's hubby had two world title bouts against AJ Styles and Drew McIntyre respectively. Both are matches worth revisiting, although they seem to have been somewhat lost in the shuffle.

The company has a ready-made feud with Rollins against Roman Reigns. The former has also been rallying for a fourth chapter with Cody Rhodes.

Whatever the case may be, The Visionary needs to be the center of a main event program in 2023, much like last year with Edge and this year with The American Nightmare.

The last time he held a world title was back in 2019, when he slayed The Beast Brock Lesnar on the Grandest Stage of Them All, and then once again in the main event of SummerSlam that year.

#4. AJ Styles desperately needs a significant push

To the surprise of many, a statistic popped up online around November that stated AJ Styles' win-loss record. His last premium live event victory in a singles match came at the 2019 Crown Jewel show against Humberto Carillo.

This record changed when The Phenomenal One defeated Finn Bálor at Survivor Series: WarGames.

AJ Styles has never won the Universal Championship either. His last world title reign was a year-long one that dates all the way back to 2017-18.

Triple H should consider Styles as the world-class talent that he is and push him into substantial storylines, much like the earlier entry on this list, with high-profile matches. AJ may not have a lot of time left in his career, thus the company must realize his value and utilize him to the maximum.

The WWE Universe also wants to see the leader of the O.C. in relevant programs again. You would root for AJ Styles to add another world championship win to his resume, right?

#3. Drew McIntyre needs to get back to being a Powerhouse that racks up wins

McIntyre after a hard-hitting Hell in a Cell match against Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship

Drew McIntyre, after losing his last-chance WWE Championship match against Bobby Lashley in 2021, got another opportunity at the gold against Big E at Crown Jewel later that year.

In 2022, he spent much of the beginning portion feuding with Baron Corbin, defeating the latter once and for all at WrestleMania 38.

He subsequently moved on to a feud with Roman Reigns, but it had to be halted as the company wanted both wrestlers to compete at Clash at the Castle later in September. This kept him off the SummerSlam match card this year.

In Cardiff, Wales, The Scottish Warrior lost due to interference from Solo Sikoa, who was making his main roster debut. McIntyre needs to get back to being a force to be reckoned with, as these losses on a big stage aren't helping.

Whether it's a run with a mid-card title or a major program with someone like Brock Lesnar, 2023 should be the year McIntyre powers through his opponents and climbs back to the top of the mountain.

#2. Solo Sikoa has the potential to be the breakout star from The Bloodline

Sikoa is booked to face Sheamus on the final episode of SmackDown in 2022

Solo Sikoa made his main roster debut at Clash at the Castle and has since been moving around with The Bloodline. He hasn't had an independent program yet, but that could change come 2023.

The former NXT North American Champion has shown glimpses of being right at home as a WWE Superstar, garnering reactions from the audience.

He is booked for a grudge match against Sheamus on the December 30 episode of SmackDown. 2023 should be the year Sikoa branches out and gets involved in some substantial programs, highlighting his in-ring and mic skills. He has all the makings of being a great superstar in WWE.

#1. Finn Bálor just can't seem to catch a break in WWE, and Triple H needs to remedy that in 2023

Finn Bálor is the first-ever Universal Champion in WWE

Finn Bálor joined The Judgment Day in May 2022 after the former, alongside Rhea Ripley and Damien Priest, kicked out the faction’s founder, Edge. They moved on to a feud with The Mysterios in the summer, which led to the Rated-R Superstar's inevitable return.

After losing time and time again, The Judgment Day's most significant win came at Extreme Rules in October, where Bálor defeated Edge in an "I Quit" match. Since then, the heel faction has been embroiled in a feud with The O.C.

The fact of the matter is that despite being a Triple H guy, Vince McMahon never saw much value with The Prince. The latter became the first-ever Universal Champion in 2016 when he defeated Seth Rollins at Summerslam. However, he was forced to vacate the title the next night on RAW after sustaining an injury during the bout.

As important as all the members of The Judgment Day are, it's Bálor that needs to be on WWE's radar the most as he has been with the company for so long, and yet hasn't nailed it with a major storyline or a significant world title run on the main roster.

With the company supposedly having major plans for the faction, and even considering moving them to SmackDown in 2023, maybe everything isn't lost. Bálor could become a prominent and featured talent in WWE programming next year.

