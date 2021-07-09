5 Surprises for SmackDown: Top heel set to turn face, Popular star to be denied MITB spot?

This week's episode of SmackDown is a special one. It's the final SmackDown of the Thunderdome era and it will be WWE's second last show before crowds return. In just a week, things will return to normal in the world of WWE and the LED screens will be replaced by an actual live audience.

A lot of surprises could take place tonight on the Blue brand. There are some high-stakes match-ups and potentially interesting storylines that make SmackDown the more entertaining of the two brands. Here are some surprises that could happen on the show:

#5. Could Baron Corbin get an "upset" qualification to Money in the Bank on SmackDown?

Shinsuke Nakamura vs Baron Corbin on SmackDown once again

While it's too early to judge, Baron Corbin could be at the start of an entertaining character arc. He has spent most of his five years on the main roster as a SmackDown Superstar and has gone from getting "go away heat" to a legitimate top heel.

While he's obviously not a top heel on the level of Roman Reigns, he has been one of WWE's most underrated and reliable superstars. After Baron Corbin lost his throne to Shinsuke Nakamura, he has been in a downward spiral.

Last week's episode of SmackDown highlighted that as Corbin appeared to be sympathetic for the first time in his career. Given the direction that's being implied, he could have an unexpected face turn on SmackDown. Hopefully, WWE keeps going with the storyline when crowds return to test the waters with a babyface turn.

I Miss my crown pic.twitter.com/nyKOO6Qy5q — THE KING IS DEAD (@BaronCorbinWWE) June 23, 2021

Corbin doesn't seem like he could be a long-term babyface, but stranger things have happened in WWE. It would be a refreshing story on SmackDown. But tonight on the Blue brand, Baron Corbin is set to face Shinsuke Nakamura once more - this time to qualify for the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match.

This will be one of two Money in the Bank qualifiers on SmackDown, with these matches determining the final two participants in the men's ladder match. A surprise would be if Corbin managed to beat Nakamura on SmackDown. After his loss last week and his car getting towed, it makes sense for the Japanese star to beat Corbin once again.

For a better long-term story, Baron Corbin should lose on SmackDown. But he could still walk out victorious.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das