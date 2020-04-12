5 Surprises that could happen on WWE RAW- Drew McIntyre confronted by former Universal Champion, Bobby Lashley finds a new wife

Will Bobby Lashley be able to find a new wife from the current roster?

Could we start a brand new feud for the top prize in sports entertainment?

Could we be in for a brand new Championship challenger?

Come rain or shine, the one thing that is consistent about the world is that we will keep getting our weekly dose of WWE RAW every Monday night. And the red brand will steamroll this week as well, with a few surprises, most likely.

Last week's episode of RAW after WrestleMania wasn't necessarily the best show that WWE has put on, and as a result of this, I have a feeling that they may want to rectify the wrongs. For the same purpose, they would want to fill this week's show with as many surprises as they can.

What are the potential surprises that could possibly take place on the show, you ask? Let me list them right here for your reading pleasure and you can tell me whether or not you'd like to see them in the comments section below.

#5 Drew McIntyre is confronted by Seth Rollins

It’s been just under a week since I became WWE Champion and the reaction has been amazing. Thank you all.



But to see my name in the same bracket for BBC SPOTY is mental. To be in the same sentence as @Tyson_Fury, @JHenderson and @thebodycoach is humbling.



I won’t let you down pic.twitter.com/Oyg33Ef40t — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) April 11, 2020

Seth Rollins picked up a win on last week's show but you know that he will be raring to get back in the ring in the biggest way possible very soon. All said and done, he is the biggest heel in the company right now not named Brock Lesnar. And it would make all the sense in the world for him to be Drew McIntyre's first challenger.

I mean, you could hold off this feud for the future and that would be fine as well. But as we've seen on SmackDown, WWE wants to get the bigger feuds out of the way during the following months where empty arena shows will be the norm to get the audience invested in the product on screen.

With all due respect to the man, someone like Bobby Lashley stepping up to the plate to take on Drew McIntyre may not be the most exciting prospect for fans.

