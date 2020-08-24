5 Surprising moments from WWE SummerSlam 2020

Welcome back Roman Reigns, you were missed. His return at WWE SummerSlam was certainly a surprise.

WWE SummerSlam 2020 was the best pay-per-view the main roster WWE has had in the pandemic era. The match quality from top to bottom was great; there wasn’t a bad match on the entire card.

We had three good women’s matches, an excellent WWE Championship fight, a surprisingly emotional Rollins-Mysterio battle, a pair of title changes and a truly shocking return.The ThunderDome does make WWE feel bigger again and hopefully, this will lead to a good autumn for them as well.

Here are the top five most surprising moments from WWE SummerSlam 2020.

#5 Dominik Mysterio impresses in his debut at WWE SummerSlam

It is a great Frog Splash by Dominik Mysterio at WWE Summerslam.

Dominik Mysterio had a very tough WWE debut match. He had to fight on one of the biggest pay-per-views of the year against one of the top wrestlers in the entire company. He has had years of training, but this is a truly tough spot to start a career. But Mysterio most certainly succeeded at SummerSlam.

Dominik Mysterio was impressive on Sunday night at SummerSlam. He produced a lot of high-flying offense like his father, he hit an impressive DDT on Seth Rollins and his false-finish Frog Splash on Rollins was a thing of beauty. He also took quite a beating from kendo sticks but played his role well in the 20-minute match.

It was an emotional match with his father and mother both factoring into the ending. It allowed for fans to be even more emotionally invested in the match. Credit should go to Mysterio for playing the underdog role well.

Advertisement

Seth Rollins played the vile heel perfectly as he pulled off the close victory. It makes sense he would beat a debuting wrestler but he sure made Dominik look like a star on the rise.