Top 5 surprising WWE Superstars that have pinned AJ Styles 

AJ Styles has been one of WWE's leading performers in the past 5 years. After he made his "Phenomenal" debut at WWE Royal Rumble 2016, Styles quickly became a solid main-event player for the company.

He has won multiple championships, including the WWE Championship and the WWE United States Championship. Some fans are surprised by WWE's massive push for Styles. He was one of the main stars for WWE's former rival, TNA (now known as IMPACT Wrestling.) WWE has often been criticized for the poor booking of the Superstars it signs from other companies.

Luckily, that wasn't the case with Styles, as he was able to win the trust of Vince McMahon. As one of the top faces of WWE, "The Phenomenal One" rarely gets pinned on WWE TV. He is one of the company's most protected Superstars, and he wins most of his matches.

Still, there have been many several WWE Superstars that have defeated "The Phenomenal One." Almost nobody expected these competitors to get the better of AJ Styles. So, without further ado, here's a look at five shocking times Styles has lost on WWE programming.

#5 Jinder Mahal pins AJ Styles on WWE SmackDown

AJ Styles vs. Jinder Mahal.

2017 was the year of Jinder Mahal. He started climbing up the ranks on WWE SmackDown as a dominant heel. He even shocked the world at WWE Backlash 2017 by defeating Randy Orton for the WWE Championship. Just days before this victory, Mahal faced AJ Styles on the blue brand.

The match was decent, and Styles made Mahal look good in the ring. Mahal also proved himself to the fans by going the distance with a former world champion. Still, it seemed like Styles would easily take out the future WWE Champion.

But Mahal surprisingly pinned Styles for the three count. This marked one of the biggest wins of Mahal's career, as he had defeated "The Phenomenal One."

This victory solidified Mahal's status as an impressive heel on WWE SmackDown. Mahal kept the 1-0 lead over Styles for almost 6 months. But Styles finally got his revenge in November 2017, when he became a 2-time WWE Champion by defeating "The Modern Day Maharaja."