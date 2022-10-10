5 Targets for Bray Wyatt on WWE RAW - the catalyst to a 'family' reunion, team-up with a former partner?

Following his return at Extreme Rules, Bray Wyatt is reportedly set to appear on WWE RAW.

Wyatt was released from WWE in July 2021 due to contractual as well as creative issues. His return is one of many that were in the works, including superstars such as Johnny Gargano, Karrion Kross, and Dakota Kai. The company has “let him in” and The Fiend has multiple opportunities to look forward to on RAW.

In this list, we will look at five possible targets for Bray Wyatt on the WWE RAW.

#5. Matt Riddle

Team RK-Bro

Bray Wyatt’s last feud before leaving WWE was with Randy Orton. He got incinerated in the Firefly Inferno match at TLC 2021 and lost to The Viper at WrestleMania 37. It is natural for The Fiend to target Randy’s RK-Bro partner as payback.

The company seemingly teased the same on multiple occasions. It was only when Riddle left that Bray Wyatt emerged at Extreme Rules. Moreover, fans never saw The Orginal Bro exit the arena as he was surrounded by a cloud of smoke.

The upcoming WWE RAW show could be the time for Wyatt to reveal he has taken Riddle’s soul hostage. Or he may initiate a program by ambushing his target with the usual Mandible Claw and flickering red lights.

#4. Seth Rollins

The Visionary’s Fight Pit brawl with Riddle at Extreme Rules has apparently ended their storyline. The submission for Rollins made him black out his Twitter account. However, it could also be an indication of some exciting possibilities.

Considering their history, Bray Wyatt might be coming for Seth Rollins on WWE RAW. The Eater of Worlds needs vessels for his Firefly Fun House characters to come to life. A versatile actor, the potential inclusion of Rollins in Wyatt’s stable could give rise to a new and interesting gimmick.

Former Smackdown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan also had a similar Twitter blackout after her match with Ronda Rousey at Extreme Rules. Fans consider her to be a perfect fit for the portrayal of Abby the Witch or the Fun House doll.

#3. Alpha Academy

Since Bray Wyatt’s return, the hype for a possible Wyatt Family reunion has increased significantly. It came only a month after Braun Strowman made his own comeback, hinting that the legendary team could be reunited.

Strowman immediately targeted the Alpha Academy after his re-introduction to the main roster. He has defeated both Chad Gable and Otis, but the feud may not be over yet. WWE could use Bray Wyatt as a link to Braun Strowman, and pitting him against Alpha Academy is a sure-shot way to do so.

Many even wish for now-AEW star Erik Redbeard to jump ship to WWE. Nevertheless, the potential reunion between Braun and Bray would be an ominous sign for The Usos, and in general, The Bloodline.

#2. The Judgment Day

In 2015, The Wyatt Family dominated WWE RAW, emerging victorious in numerous high-profile matches as classic heels. The same success is apparently being replicated by The Judgment Day.

If Bray Wyatt wants to solidify his potential stable's supremacy, he will undoubtedly clash with Finn Balor at some point. The Judgment Day currently has the numerical advantage over Edge, but The Fiend could tip the scales in the latter’s favor. Expect him to appear on RAW and save the Hall of Famer.

#1. 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt could target Alexa Bliss on WWE RAW

The Fiend and Alexa Bliss

This is the most likely outcome of the October 10 episode of WWE RAW. A reunion of the supernatural duo has been hinted in the White Rabbit clues. ‘Samson and Delilah’ will need to settle their differences on the upcoming show.

Previously hailed as the Wicked Witch, Alexa Bliss betrayed The Fiend at WrestleMania 37 and ended their partnership. This was the final blow to both their characters. Wyatt left the company while Bliss reverted to a mash-up of two gimmicks with no real direction.

A possible reconciliation between the two superstars will not only revitalize Bliss' career but will also provide The Fiend with a storyline. Both characters are familiar with the Firefly Fun House segments and could ace the roles together. Meanwhile, fans will get the (super)power couple they yearned to see.

A legend has pointed out the issue with the White Rabbit storyline here

Poll : 0 votes