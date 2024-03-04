With WrestleMania right around the corner, The Rock is heating things up with some of the most savage promos in recent memory.

Now that The Great One is back in WWE, he is heating up the Road to WrestleMania by slaying fans and superstars alike with his elite mic skills and unparalleled wit.

Throughout the history of modern televised pro wrestling, there have been a select number of stars who are set apart from the rest when it comes to verbal judo and top-tier skills on the microphone.

Dwayne Johnson is one of those few superstars who have delivered some of the best moments on the mic. Here is our list of five of The Rock's most 'electrifying' moments on the mic.

#5. RAW 24/2/2003: The People's Champ lets Toronto know what he thinks of their beloved Maple Leafs

The Rock telling Toronto his feelings about their hockey team.

During the 10th Anniversary edition of WWE RAW, the fans voted Stone Cold Steve Austin as Superstar of the Decade. The Great One was not too pleased with those results, and as RAW returned to Toronto the following week, Rocky needed to voice his displeasure with the Torontoions in attendance.

As he made his way to the ring, the fans reminded him why Canadians have a love-hate relationship with The People's Champ, and on this particular night, the WWE Universe was on the hate side of that relationship.

It's also worth noting that WrestleMania 18, which was the previous year, emanated from Toronto.

"There's only one true Superstar of the Decade, true Superstar of the millennium. You know who that is? The Rock'll tell you who that is. Toronto - that is the jabroni-beating, pie-eating, trail-blazing, eyebrow-raising, stronger than a bear, faster than a buck, the biggest thing to hit Canada 'cause the Maple Leafs s*ck!"

#4. 2002 WWE No Way Out: Hulk Hogan wants a picture for his son

It was a red-hot February night in Milwaukee for the 2002 WWE No Way Out event when a backstage segment aired that featured some of the biggest names in wrestling history.

With Scott Hall and Kevin Nash of the nWo at his side, Hollywood Hogan mentioned that The Great One was his son's favorite wrestler and asked for a quick photo-op. The People's Champ obliged.

After taking the pic, Hogan threw a little jab under his breath, to which The Rock took offense, leading to one of the most hilarious responses fans have ever witnessed.

"...after they've shined it up, turned it sideways- eat your vitamins, say your prayers, and stick it straight up your candy as*es!"

Hogan, Hall, and Nash all found out that he wasn't too pleased with them. He told Hulkster exactly what to do with the camera after his nWo stable-mates finished "shining it up" for him.

This comical confrontation between the two icons led to one of the most historic matches in WWE history at WrestleMania 18.

#3. WWE RAW 2/14/2024: The Rock roasts John Cena "walking around here looking like a bowl of Fruity Pebbles"

The Rock and John Cena have given fans some epic moments!

It was 12 years ago that one of the most anticipated WrestleMania main events of all time took place in Miami when The Rock went one-on-one with John Cena at WrestleMania 28.

Dubbed "Once in a Lifetime," this match was such a huge spectacle that it was later re-aired on NBC and eventually made into a DVD special.

In the weeks leading up to WrestleMania 28, there were a lot of verbal jabs thrown at Cena, with the most memorable one being on the February 14, 2012 episode of RAW. The Cenation Leader's colorful choice of clothing was the topic of discussion. In fact, one of America's favorite breakfast treats was brought into the scene.

"...We all can see you! How the hell do you think we can miss? You [John Cena] come out here with your bright purple shirt, and before that your bright green shirt, and before that your bright orange shirt. You run around here lookin' like a big fat bowl of Fruity Pebbles!"

#2. Smackdown 2/16/2024: Salt Lake City gets some "good news"

Regardless of whether you love him or you love to hate him, The People's Champ told the truth about one thing recently when he said, "Professional wrestling is cool again." He's right; wrestling is red-hot right now, and that is primarily to The Bloodline saga, which now includes The Great One.

During the February 16 edition of SmackDown, The Rock made it official that he is now a member of The Bloodline, and only that, but he established himself as a heel.

During this episode, it was revealed that WWE broke the Salt Lake City indoor attendance record, and during the closing segment, The Great One addressed this record...well, sort of.

"The Rock's got some good news to share. Something that is gonna make you happy and something you can own. Tonight, it is official, you all set the all-time indoor attendance record. Not only for the City of Salt Lake but for the entire State of Utah. Congratulations! Well, here's the record that you broke - you broke the all-time attendance record for the largest gathering of trailer park trash The Rock has ever seen!"

#1. 1999 Sunday Night Heat: Where does Triple H stick his 3-foot nose?

The Rock buried Triple H more than once!

It was the summer of 1999, and The Attitude Era was heating up as The People's Champ was embroiled in a feud with Triple H. At the time, WWE featured a weekly show called Sunday Night Heat on the USA Network.

During the July 11th episode of Heat, The Rock came out to voice his disapproval of how Triple H was being booked and the opportunities he seemed to be getting due to his close relationship with Vince McMahon.

With SummerSlam quickly approaching, Triple H vied for the number one contender spot to face Stone Cold Steve Austin for the title. The Rock let the world know how he felt about The Game, seemingly receiving preferential treatment from Mr. McMahon.

"Triple H, let The Rock understand this for a second. Last week on RAW he beat your a*s in a cage match. And now this week you're the number one contender for the WWF Title? Well, The Rock realizes why that is...'cause you got a 3-foot nose, you turn it sideways and stick it straight up Vince's a*s!"

The Rock is currently set to appear on the upcoming episodes of SmackDown on the Road to WrestleMania. The Great One has already taken jabs at his rumored opponents at this year's Show of Shows, calling Seth Rollins "A walking clown emoji." The Hollywood star also took shots at Cody Rhodes' fans, referring to them as "Cody Crybabies."

