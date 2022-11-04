Bray Wyatt's upcoming appearance at WWE Crown Jewel 2022 has social media buzzing with speculation as to what may pan out. The Eater of Worlds is currently not part of a program with another superstar, but that could change soon.

Some speculate that Wyatt will reveal more information about the rumored 'Uncle Howdy' character during one of his emotional promos. However, some different perspectives on what might happen after his earth-shattering appearance have also emerged.

In this list, we will look at five fan theories for Bray Wyatt at WWE Crown Jewel 2022.

#5. WWE could drop another QR code regarding the Wyatt 6

The Daddy 😈 @TheDaddyJim @reigns_era He will reveal another QR code. Uncle Howdy may appear live for the first time. Maybe not. It may also set up something physical for Survivor Series. Then we’ll go back to the same things for the next few weeks on Smackdown. @reigns_era He will reveal another QR code. Uncle Howdy may appear live for the first time. Maybe not. It may also set up something physical for Survivor Series. Then we’ll go back to the same things for the next few weeks on Smackdown.

WWE struck gold with the implementation of QR codes during the White Rabbit saga. It had fans hooked from the start, to the point where social media was abuzz with numerous theories. The teasers also worked wonders in hyping Bray Wyatt's eventual return.

Sticking to the previous methods, Bray Wyatt's story is still being kept a mystery. Uncle Howdy's addition has just made it more interesting. According to fan theories, the creative team will drop another QR code at Crown Jewel 2022 after Wyatt cuts a promo. Uncle Howdy might even appear alongside him.

KENNEDY!!!!! @PinnacleEnder @reigns_era Maybe the first member of this Wyatt 6 will finally be revealed @reigns_era Maybe the first member of this Wyatt 6 will finally be revealed

A more dynamic option to hold the audience's interest is by introducing the first member of the rumored Wyatt 6. Howdy and Bray may do the honors in bringing the Firefly Funhouse characters to life.

#4. Logan Paul could pull off a shocker against Roman Reigns due to The Fiend

$M @Scott2Hotttie1 @reigns_era So like 20 mins into Logan vs Roman, brays music should drop. With him being a face it’s okay if he helps Logan win and then his demons force him to retaliate on Logan and take the belts off him idk I’m spit balling here @reigns_era So like 20 mins into Logan vs Roman, brays music should drop. With him being a face it’s okay if he helps Logan win and then his demons force him to retaliate on Logan and take the belts off him idk I’m spit balling here

In each sport, the underdog carries a massive opportunity to stun the audience by defeating the favorite. Logan Paul has the ability to pull off the same due to assistance from The Eater of Worlds.

Jake Paul is rumored to appear at WWE Crown Jewel 2022. However, he may find himself outnumbered by The Bloodline. Evening the odds could be Bray Wyatt. In a major shocker, The Eater of Worlds may help the babyface become the undisputed champion, only to turn on him due to his 'inner demons.'

The animosity between Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt dates back to 2020 when the former dethroned the latter at Payback and started his historic 750+ day reign with the Universal Championship. Could The Fiend return for vengeance at Crown Jewel 2022? Time will tell.

#3. Karrion Kross’ teasers could finally take action at the upcoming premium live event

Following Bray Wyatt’s return at Extreme Rules, Karrion Kross was rumored to be involved in the Firefly Funhouse. His social media activity indicated the same and some fans are still waiting for the scenario to pan out.

The potential merging of two destructive superstars is an exciting prospect. WWE Crown Jewel 2022 could be the time when the plan takes effect. The Fiend emerges from beneath the ring and drags Drew McIntyre to his lair.

Kross and Wyatt are good friends. Both have massive respect for each other’s legacy. A program involving them is likely to occur in the future.

#2. Uncle Howdy might attack Bray Wyatt at WWE Crown Jewel 2022

The story unfolding on WWE SmackDown is that Bray Wyatt is struggling with his good side and his bad side. Uncle Howdy, apparently the source of his powers or the personification of Wyatt’s demonic side, is bent on making Bray realize his true self.

Expect things to turn darker at WWE Crown Jewel 2022. Uncle Howdy may finally possess his target and bring out The Fiend in him. In another case, the potential brawl could reveal more about the superstar behind the facade through his maneuvers and antics.

#1. Bray Wyatt vs. The Boogeyman would be a blockbuster addition to the Saudi Arabia event

The Boogeyman is clearly not done with scaring the superstars out of their bones. The real-life Martin Wright revealed on The Bump that he never retired and is open to performing for the promotion.

Could there be a last-minute addition to WWE Crown Jewel 2022 proceedings? It would be surreal if Wyatt assumed Uncle Howdy's persona, only to be interrupted by the clock-smashing legend. The Boogeyman has repeatedly hinted at a fight with The Eater of Worlds on social media as well as live TV.

However, Saudi Arabia’s strict PG rules and protocols may put a damper on the potential showdown between two eerie icons. We might not see The Boogeyman stuff his mouth full of worms.

