5 Things that could happen if AJ Styles becomes the new Intercontinental Champion

AJ Styles is now on SmackDown!

Friday Night SmackDown is going to be "Phenomenal" once again as WWE has officially announced that AJ Styles has been traded to the blue brand with future considerations. On his first night after return on SmackDown, Styles competed against Shinsuke Nakamura in a first-round match of the tournament to crown the new Intercontinental Champion.

AJ Styles pinned Nakamura and advanced to the next round where he'll be facing Elias with the winner going on to the finals. Styles is arguably the favorite to win the tournament and become the new IC Champion. With him now back as part of "The House that AJ Styles built", his chances of winning it all increase further.

So what could the future look like if the "Phenomenal One" indeed gets his hands on the Intercontinental title? Let's take a look at five things that could potentially happen if AJ Styles becomes the new IC Champion. Be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments section below on whether or not you would like to see him win the title!

#5 One step closer to a Phenomenal Grand Slam

AJ Styles made his WWE debut at Royal Rumble 2016 as a surprise entrant. In the four years that he has been with the company, he is a 2-time WWE Champion with one of those reigns lasting for more than a year. He has also won the United States title thrice.

Winning the tournament and becoming the Intercontinental Champion would get him one step closer to completing a "Grand Slam" of championships in WWE. This accomplishment is achieved when a wrestler wins every championship available to them in a promotion throughout their career.

As per the revised format, a Superstar should win a primary World Championship (WWF/WWE/Universal), a Tag Team Championship (WWE/RAW/SmackDown) and both the Intercontinental and United States Championships to complete the Grand Slam.

With Styles already having won two of those titles, winning the IC Championship would only leave him a Tag Team title victory away from becoming a Grand Slam Champion in WWE. A Superstar of the caliber of Styles surely deserves this honor!