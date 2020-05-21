Apollo Crews will go one-on-one with Andrade for the United States Championship next week on RAW

Apollo Crews will compete in the most important match of his WWE career next week on RAW, when he locks horns with Andrade for the coveted United States Championship. After staying directionless for years, Crews' career finally received a proper direction when Paul Heyman brought him to the flagship show.

The NXT graduate put on a stellar match against Aleister Black and even sealed his position in the 2020 Money in the Bank ladder match. However, Heyman played a masterstroke and booked him to suffer a kayfabe injury that turned the audience in his favor.

This may have been the single best thing to happen to Apollo Crews.



He did just enough beforehand to make us miss him, it developed his character brilliantly and now we have an incredibly intense Apollo Crews who has returned with a purpose!#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/pFe0AiqNQq — Gary Cassidy (@consciousgary) May 19, 2020

The wrestling universe is rooting for Apollo Crews for the first time in a long time. Hence, most of the fans feel that he will leave the Performance Center with some gold around his waist next Monday.

The landscape of RAW could change if the US title changes hands because Andrade has been holding this title for the last few months. Here are the five major things that could happen if Apollo Crews becomes the US Champion.

#5 A rematch at Backlash

Backlash is WWE's next PPV stop

Apollo Crews and Andrade are two of the most talented individuals in the company right now. The fans will not mind witnessing a series of matches between the two if there is proper storytelling. The first bout of this series told a fantastic story, and as Paul Heyman is so high on Crews, the wrestling community can expect the next phases of this rivalry to deliver.

Apollo Crews' first match as United States Champion

The face star is the favorite to win the upcoming match on RAW. While a few fans would feel that the coronation of a new champ at a grander event would make it feel more significant, WWE also needs to give rich content to the TV viewers. Since Andrade has lost many matches recently, the title changing hands next Monday would make sense.

This defeat would prompt Zelina Vega to ask the backstage officials for a rematch soon. The rematch for the title can occur at the Backlash pay-per-view event where Apollo Crews would end this feud with a massive win. 'El Idolo' and Angel Garza could then enter into a new storyline while the new United States Champion would try to elevate the title to the next level by having a magnificent regime.