5 things that could happen if Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura win WWE SmackDown Tag Team titles

WWE Extreme Rules 2020 is just a few hours away from now as the wrestling community gears up to witness a 'Horror Show' from Vince McMahon. The company has announced seven matches for the show so far, and surprisingly, there is only one tag team bout present on the match card.

The New Day will defend their WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships against the duo of Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro in a Tables Match. Kofi Kingston and Big E had defended the belts against their rivals on SmackDown last week, but the match did not produce a clear winner.

This past Friday, Cesaro beat Big E in a singles match so that his team could earn the chance of picking the stipulation for their rematch at Extreme Rules, and in a backstage segment, the Japanese-Swiss pair publicized that the fans would witness a Tables Match on Sunday.

THE HORROR SHOW AT EXTREME RULES 2020.

There will be a TABLES MATCH

For the SMACKDOWN TAG TEAM TITLES.



THE NEW DAY VS CESARO & SHINSUKE NAKAMURA. pic.twitter.com/KF8BDTpIQq — Rahil Ishfar (@IshfarRahil) July 19, 2020

Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura have been booked to look quite strong over the last few weeks, which is why they can dethrone The New Day as Champions. In this article, we will look at five things that could happen if Big E and Kofi Kingston lose their titles tonight.

#5 A rematch at WWE SummerSlam

Unfortunately, WWE had to shift The Biggest Party of the Summer from Boston to the WWE Performance Center owing to the Coronavirus pandemic. The creative team has been working on a new match card for the event, with big names like Brock Lesnar and Edge expected to miss out.

To make sure that there is no dip in the wrestling quality at WWE SummerSlam, Vince McMahon might want to book a rematch between The New Day and the team of Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura at SummerSlam. These four Superstars have the talent to entertain the fans if this feud is stretched a bit.

It is always better to watch the babyface Superstars chasing titles. There could be an angle where Cesaro and Nakamura manage to sneak away with the gold using the Tables Match stipulation to their advantage, and later at SummerSlam, The New Day would challenge them for the titles.

To add more intensity to this rivalry, WWE can book a segment where Nakamura and Cesaro would destroy Xavier Woods, who recently stated that he was feeling good but had no update on his in-ring return. WWE can tape the segment in a way that Woods doesn't have to take much damage. Such an angle could definitely add a personal touch to this rivalry.