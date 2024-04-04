5 Things that could happen on the final WWE SmackDown before WrestleMania - RAW stars invade, betrayal, and more

WWE has one final stop on the Road to WrestleMania XL and it is this Friday's edition of SmackDown. The anticipation for 'Mania is already off the charts, but the promotion could have some more surprises in store for the WWE Universe this week.

There are several title matches at WrestleMania XL, as well as many rivalries that need to be settled. The promotion could add intrigue to some matches at The Showcase of the Immortals on this Friday's show.

Listed below are five things that could happen on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown:

#5. Damage CTRL could get revenge on WWE SmackDown

Last week on SmackDown, it was announced that Jade Cargill will be in action at WrestleMania. The former AEW star will be teaming up with Bianca Belair and Naomi to battle Damage CTRL. Cargill made a stunning entrance during the show and then appeared once again in the final moments.

She came to the rescue of Naomi and Bianca Belair after The EST defeated Dakota Kai in a singles match. Damage CTRL could be plotting their revenge and attempt to attack Jade Cargill this week.

Cargill is incredibly impressive, but the heel faction could try to weaken her ahead of their six-woman tag team match on Night One of WWE WrestleMania.

#4. AJ Styles could attack LA Knight

The rivalry between LA Knight and AJ Styles has gotten quite personal over the past couple of months. The Phenomenal One flew to Australia to interfere in the Men's Elimination Chamber match in February to ensure LA Knight would not win.

The Megastar has responded by traveling to AJ Style's house and attacking him by dressing up as a security guard in recent weeks. Styles could make it seem like he's not in the building on Friday, only to brutally attack Knight when he least expects it on WWE SmackDown.

#3. The Pride could send a message to The Final Testament

The rivalry between The Pride and The Final Testament has been brewing for months. SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis recently announced that the two groups will be squaring off in a Philadelphia Street Fight this weekend at WrestleMania XL.

The Final Testament played a role in costing the Street Profits their opportunity to qualify for the six-pack challenge for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania this past Friday night. Grayson Waller and Austin Theory emerged victorious after the heel faction provided a distraction.

After the match, The Final Testament beat down Bobby Lashley, Montez Ford, and Angelo Dawkins. The Pride could show up with weapons on the blue brand and go after The Final Testament on the final edition of SmackDown ahead of their Street Fight at The Show of Shows.

#2. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins could invade WWE SmackDown

The Rock and Roman Reigns attacked Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes after this past Monday's episode of WWE RAW. The American Nightmare and The Visionary could be plotting their revenge for this Friday night on the blue brand.

Rhodes and Rollins could show up and attack any Bloodline member that is in the building to send a message to the faction ahead of WWE WrestleMania. The Bloodline's The Rock and Roman Reigns will be taking on Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a tag team match during Night One. If The Bloodline wins, the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes on the following night will be held under Bloodline Rules.

Cody Rhodes likely wants to battle The Tribal Chief without any worries of outside interference and Seth Rollins is determined to take down The Bloodline. The two RAW stars could potentially invade SmackDown this Friday night and take out whichever members of The Bloodline they can get their hands on ahead of WrestleMania.

#1. Kevin Owens could betray Randy Orton

Kevin Owens and Randy Orton have bonded over their disdain for United States Champion Logan Paul, but their friendship could be coming to an end ahead of WrestleMania. The two stars teamed up to battle Pretty Deadly last Friday night on SmackDown and lost after The Maverick interfered.

Logan Paul will be defending his United States Championship against Kevin Owens and Randy Orton in a Triple Threat match this weekend at WrestleMania. While KO and Orton may be on the same page at the moment, they both desperately want to win the championship.

Kevin Owens came close earlier this year at the Royal Rumble but got caught using brass knuckles after Logan Paul brought them into the ring. The Prizefighter could decide to attack The Viper on WWE SmackDown to send a message before the title match at WrestleMania that it is every man for himself.

