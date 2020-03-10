5 things Jeff Hardy could do on his return to SmackDown this week

Jeff Hardy is returning to SmackDown this Friday!

The Charismatic Enigma is back! As announced by WWE during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Jeff Hardy will be making his long-awaited return to SmackDown this Friday. Last week, Hardy made an appearance on WWE Backstage where he confirmed that he was cleared to wrestle.

The former WWE Champion last competed on SmackDown almost a year ago in April 2019 where the Hardy Boyz won the SmackDown Tag Team Championships but had to relinquish later due to Jeff's injury.

With Matt Hardy leaving the company recently, it will be interesting to see how the company uses his brother. From what we know, Jeff still has some time left in his contract due to him missing out most of the last year due to injury.

This Friday, @JEFFHARDYBRAND returns to Friday Night SmackDown on FOX! pic.twitter.com/5uSCmBQjS8 — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) March 10, 2020

With that said, the question of the hour is what could Jeff Hardy do upon his return to SmackDown this week? Well, you've stumbled upon the right article as we'll take a look at the five possibilities for the same in the next few minutes.

#5 A segment with King Corbin

One thing is certain, Jeff Hardy will receive a great babyface reaction from the WWE Universe on his return due to the immense love fans have for the high-flying Superstar. Hardy has put his body on the line on countless occasions for the entertainment of his fans, and for that, we all love and respect him a lot.

But who could crash the party here? Won't he get loud boos and jeers from the crowd? Well, who better than King Corbin to do the job! Being one of the most hated heels on the roster, he would make for a perfect first opponent for Jeff Hardy upon his return. It would also be a fresh match-up rather than having something repeated.

