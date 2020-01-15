5 Things Kane could do on his return to SmackDown this week

This could be really interesting!

The 'Road to WrestleMania' is usually the most exciting part of WWE Programming throughout the year. While it officially starts after the Royal Rumble, this year the grand-fever has stuck the WWE Universe early as we've already seen some massive returns and appearances from the likes of John Morrison, The Usos, Sheamus, and The Big Show.

Well, the surprises aren't stopping as WWE has announced the return of WWE legend, Kane to Friday Night SmackDown this week for a special appearance. With this massive announcement, WWE Universe is buzzing to know what does the Big Red Monster has in store for us!

So without further adieu, let's take a look at five things Kane could do on his return to SmackDown this week. Be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

#5 Enter himself in the Royal Rumble

Royal Rumble 2020 is less than two weeks away, and if there's one Superstar who deserves to be named Mr. Royal Rumble, it has to be Kane. The 'Devil's Favorite Demon' holds the record of competing in most Royal Rumble matches and also has more eliminations than any other Superstar in WWE history.

With WWE themselves teasing the same, Kane appearing to announce himself for the Royal Rumble match is very likely. He last appeared in the yearly match in 2016, and if he does enter it this year, it would be his 20th appearance in the Royal Rumble match - the most by any WWE Superstar.

The Big Red Machine has competed in more Royal Rumble matches and has more eliminations than any Superstar in WWE history, and with the match on the horizon, could Kane be ready to make history once again? - wwe.com

If he does show up, whom would you want him to have a face-off with? Even after a fantastic record, Kane is yet to win a Royal Rumble match. Is there any chance of him finally winning it?

