5 things that could happen at WWE Hell in a Cell 2020

WWE is on the road to Survivor Series. But before the Fall Classic, the road takes a hellish and demonic turn as WWE presents its annual Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. The show will emulate live this from the WWE Thunderdome this Sunday from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

Hell in a Cell is typically one of WWE’s most anticipated and brutal shows of the year. It is often said that anyone who enters the Cell is never the same once they come out.

While the match stipulation has lost a bit of its luster, especially following last year’s main event, it is still one of the best matches WWE has and the perfect way to end feuds. As of this writing, there are five matches scheduled for this Sunday’s show,

On the RAW side of the show, Jeff Hardy will take on Elias in a match that stems back from their time on SmackDown this past spring. In the main event for the red brand, Randy Orton will get one last shot at Drew McIntyre’s WWE Championship. This time, the match will be inside Hell in a Cell.

On the SmackDown side of the show, Sasha Banks will take on Bayley for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship in a match that fans have been anticipating for years. Also, Otis will take on The Miz in a match where the winner gets possession of the Money in the Bank contract.

In the main event for the blue brand, Roman Reigns will defend the WWE Universal Championship against Jey Uso in a Hell in a Cell match, but with a twist. The match will be under "I Quit” rules, and if Jey loses, he has to pay the “ultimate consequences" by being abandoned by the Anoa'i family.

#5 Bayley will retain the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship and 'injure' Sasha Banks again

Sasha Banks and Bayley will finally come to blows inside Hell in a Cell

In a match that the WWE Universe has been anticipating for a couple of years, Bayley will finally defend her WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship against Sasha Banks.

This has been a match that has been building up for months, dating all the way back to last October when Bayley turned heel for the first time ever. Fans have been wondering when Sasha and Bayley would break up and when it finally happened, the anticipation for the match began.

As for the match itself, the only disappointing thing is that it is happening at a B-level pay-per-view, instead of a "Big 4" event like WrestleMania. This is mostly due to WWE trying to hold off on the match as long as they can so fans can be in attendance.

However, given that the match will be inside Hell in a Cell, expect WWE to pull an angle in the match to extend this feud all the way to WrestleMania 37 next year. One of the questions going into the match will likely be whether Sasha is 100% healthy after the attacks Bayley has leveled against her in the past month.

With this match being inside the Cell, expect WWE to have Bayley retain the title here by “reinjuring” Sasha’s neck. With this angle, WWE can write Sasha off television until the Royal Rumble in January, where she could win the match and go on to finally dethrone Bayley at WrestleMania. Hopefully, by this time, fans will be back in arenas in some capacity, so the feud can get the crowd reaction it deserves.

Another important note is that Bayley has been SmackDown Women’s Champion for over a year. She won it on October 11th, 2019, so she has reigned for 376 days and counting.

That is way too impressive of a reign to end at a minor pay-per-view, not to mention that this feud has been built up way too much for it to be just a one and done.

So, expect Bayley to escape Hell in a Cell with her title. After that, she will likely feud with some of the new women that were recently drafted over to SmackDown until Sasha returns early next year.