5 things that could happen if Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 36 

Will we see them with the championships once again?

Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross will challenge the Kabuki Warriors for the titles this weekend at WrestleMania 36. The faces reignited their rivalry with Asuka and Kairi Sane as Alexa called out The Kabuki Warriors for not defending the championships regularly.

The Kabuki Warriors had won the titles from Bliss and Cross at Hell in a Cell 2019. Since then, they have put their belts on the line against the team of Dakota Kai and Tegan Nox, the duo of Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, and the Boss 'n' Hug Connection. Their last title defense took place at the TLC PPV in a Tables, Ladders and Chairs match.

Asuka then got into a feud with Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship as the Women's Tag Team Championships went out of the picture. The rumor mill has reported that the SmackDown Superstars are the favorites to win this match, and here are the 5 things that could happen if they regain the gold.

#5 A long feud between the two teams

We could see a long rivalry for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships

It has been a long time since the fans witnessed a long feud for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. Unlike the men's division, WWE has not put much time into the women's tag team division. Hence, a title change at the Showcase of Immortals would allow the Creative to extend this feud.

Besides, there is a big question mark over the Money in the Bank pay-per-view event, which WWE had planned for May. There is a chance that the company replaces Money in the Bank with its next show, Extreme Rules.

It would be a great idea to extend this rivalry and have these two teams end it in a stipulation match at Extreme Rules.

