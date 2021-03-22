5 things WWE Fastlane got right - Edge costs Daniel Bryan the Universal Championship; The Fiend returns from the dead

WWE Fastlane had several big matches scheduled in the build-up towards WrestleMania 37. The pre-show of the event saw Riddle defend his United States Championship against the leader of RETRIBUTION, Mustafa Ali.

Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair had a fall-out during their WWE Women’s Championship match against Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler at Fastlane. The two women will compete for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania.

Big E retained his Intercontinental Championship after a sloppy finish against Apollo Crews. Plus, Braun Strowman was unable to get his hands on Shane McMahon at Fastlane but took his frustration out on Elias instead.

The biggest match of the night saw Roman Reigns defend his Universal Championship against Danial Bryan. Let’s take a look at the five things WWE got right at Fastlane this year.

#5 RETRIBUTION broke up early on WWE Fastlane

Mustafa Ali and Riddle were set to do battle for the United States Championship at WWE Fastlane. But WWE decided to put this match on the pre-show rather than on the main show.

RETRIBUTION came out in support of Ali and the match got underway soon after. Ali was focused during the entire match and tried to get the better of The Original Bro. He worked on Riddle’s neck for some time before Riddle made a comeback.

A flurry of moves, including a powerbomb into the Final Flash knee strike, slowed Ali down. However, the RETRIBUTION leader again countered a big move from Riddle when he got his knees up for a Floating Bro attempt.

Both men continued to trade some impressive moves, and a Koji Clutch almost helped Ali win the United States Championship at Fastlane. However, Riddle managed to escape and hit the Bro Derek soon after to pick up the victory.

After the match, Ali blamed the members of RETRIBUTION for his loss. Reckoning walked out on him, followed by Slapjack. Mace and T-Bar then took Ali out with a double-team Chokebomb.

The match was good and showed the skills of both men involved, but it should have taken place on the main card instead. Ali being taken out by RETRIBUTION was the right call as it allows their story to develop further.

Mia Yim (Reckoning) is too talented to remain unused for so long, and the other members also deserve to get a better storyline from here on.

