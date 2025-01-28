5 things WWE got right on RAW before Royal Rumble 2025

The WWE Royal Rumble is only a few sleeps away, and RAW did well to build hype around the first big PLE of 2025. WWE Superstars are gearing up for what can be a life-changing event for them on Saturday.

Many top names showed up on the latest edition of RAW to build themselves up ahead of the show. Triple H kept the cream of the brand on the forefront as he booked a loaded show to entertain fans. It had the perfect balance of promos, matches, and drama to keep fans on the edge of their seats.

Check out the five things WWE got right on the latest edition of RAW before the 2025 Royal Rumble.

#5. Logan Paul's return before the 2025 Royal Rumble

Logan Paul interrupted a standard babyface-heel faceoff between Seth Rollins and Gunther on Monday night. The Maverick made his RAW return just in time for the 2025 Royal Rumble.

Paul got as much heat as one would expect, and fans continued to chant against him as he cut his promo. Thankfully, he didn't care much about what they had to say and got his point across to earn a hilarious reaction from The Ring General.

WWE did well to bring back Logan Paul during one of the most intense promo segments on the show. That’s not all, as he shared the ring with the reigning World Heavyweight Champion just days before the Royal Rumble. This added weight to his inclusion in the 30-man elimination contest.

#4. Continued to turn fans against New Day

New Day’s Xavier Woods had a scheduled match against Rey Mysterio on WWE RAW. The two men took their issues to the ring and entertained fans in the process.

What happened at ringside was arguably more entertaining than the in-ring action. Woods’ family showed up for the contest and revealed they wore anti-New Day t-shirts. The distraction allowed the best luchador of all time to take down his opponent and seal the win.

The match was made more exciting by Xavier Woods’ family’s appearance. It came just days after Kofi Kingston’s mother condemned her son’s moves. The overall heat towards New Day is through the roof now.

#3. Roman Reigns remained WWE's top name despite his absence

WWE has done well to keep Roman Reigns relevant even when The OTC hasn’t appeared on shows regularly.

He’s only appeared on the first RAW of 2025, and Paul Heyman has kept him relevant following his win over Solo Sikoa. Heyman announced Reigns’ entry into the 2025 Royal Rumble to get fans excited for the match.

The latest edition of RAW saw him announce his client as the cover star for the upcoming WWE game. He also hyped The OTC’s Rumble appearance to ensure that Roman Reigns remained fresh in fans’ minds despite his absence.

Triple H and his team have done well keeping The OTC relevant throughout. Paul Heyman’s mic work was flawless, continuing to build the former Undisputed WWE Champion.

#2. Maintained Drew McIntyre’s perfect record against Sami Zayn

Drew McIntyre and Sami Zayn squared off for a singles match for the tenth time in WWE. This time, The Master Strategist hoped to win and finally open his account against McIntyre.

His efforts were in vain, as Drew McIntyre used some heelish tactics to pin Sami Zayn. The result added salt to Sami’s wounds and ensured that he remained 0-10 against The Scottish Warrior.

Sami Zayn’s troubles continue to grow weekly as he has remained a top star on RAW. The win added value to Drew McIntyre’s Royal Rumble campaign.

#1. Sami Zayn’s heel turn build on RAW

Sami Zayn is going to turn heel soon, and there’s little doubt about it. How it will be done will have an impact in the long run.

Zayn turned babyface a couple of years ago when his alliance with The Bloodline ended. He has shown signs of a heel turn by striking Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes with Helluva Kicks unintentionally on consecutive weeks.

His frustrations are also growing. He has suffered one too many losses, and other top stars don’t see him as a threat anymore. Karrion Kross's approach to Sami Zayn has also created doubts in his mind.

The latest edition of RAW saw Zayn lose once again and hit Rhodes with his signature move by mistake. The spot was done well by WWE, and it’s only a matter of time before he joins Kevin Owens again.

