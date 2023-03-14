5 Things WWE RAW got right this week: Brock Lesnar manhandled, Kevin Owens destroyed

A loaded episode of WWE RAW kicked off with several big matches and segments on the card. Cody Rhodes took on LA Knight in a singles match on the show, while Bianca Belair defeated Chelsea Green before being attacked by Carmella.

Bronson Reed also picked up a quick win over Elias to make a statement on the show. It would be good to see Elias and Rick Boogs form a tag team, as both men are built like tanks and have a lot in common.

Seth Rollins also got into a match with Baron Corbin on the show and did not waste too much time stomping his opponent down for the win. Plus, Dominik challenged Rey Mysterio to a big match at WrestleMania 39.

The show had some good matches and segments that entertained fans throughout the night. Check out the five things WWE RAW got right on this week’s show.

#5. Finn Balor accepted Edge’s challenge before Judgment Day picked up a win

Judgment Day scored a win on WWE RAW.

Edge kicked off WWE RAW and called out Finn Balor. The Prince walked out to the middle with Judgment Day by his side. The two men agreed to compete at WrestleMania 39.

The Rated-R Superstar called out Balor for stealing his faction away from him. He then called each member of the faction a character from Addam’s Family. Edge added that he wanted to face Balor inside Hell in a Cell at The Show of Shows, and The Prince accepted.

Judgment Day attacked Edge before Johnny Gargano, Dexter Lumis, and Candice LeRae came out to make the save. It led to a tag team match between the teams of Gargano and Lumis, and Dominik and Damian Priest.

The babyfaces were on the back foot early, and even Lumis could not counter some of Priest’s best moves. Priest and Dominik were sent outside the ring, and Gargano hit them with a big dive on the floor.

LeRae tricked Ripley and sent her into the steel steps. The Eradicator recovered and sent LeRae into the barricades. Lumis was about to finish Dominik back in the ring before he snuck in a tag to The Archer of Infamy.

Priest hit The Tortured Artist with the South of Heaven for the win. The match wasn’t fast-paced but showcased each competitor’s unique skills. Meanwhile, fans hope to see Balor bring back The Demon for his Hell in a Cell match against Edge.

#4. Omos got the better of Brock Lesnar before WrestleMania 39

Brock Lesnar will take on Omos at WrestleMania 39. The mismatch will hopefully result in a good contest between the two men that will help boost Omos’ career.

Omos and MVP came out on WWE RAW and called out Brock Lesnar. MVP said The Beast Incarnate was stupid for accepting Omos’ challenge for The Show of Shows.

Brock came out and walked into the ring before he had a stare-down with The Nigerian Giant. The two monsters went for a handshake, and Omos refused to let go of the drip before Lesnar stomped on his shoe. The former Universal Champion attempted a German Suplex, but Omos elbowed him away. He sent Lesnar over the top rope with a clothesline before failing to do it cleanly on the first go.

It was a decent segment that helped put Omos over. While there is no way WWE can make him a believable challenger for Lesnar, the segment showed he could overpower the former Universal Champion. The botch, however, showed why many fans do not want to see this match going ahead.

#3. Cody Rhodes defeated LA Knight after a good match on WWE RAW

Cody Rhodes was all fired up on WWE RAW.

Cody Rhodes and LA Knight competed in a singles match on WWE RAW this week. Knight started well and took control of the match before a knee to the face stopped him in his tracks.

Rhodes hit a dive from the outside, but Knight caught him. The American Nightmare sent his opponent into the ring post before the two men got back in the ring.

Knight hit a big suplex before Cody got the Powerslam and Disaster Kick for a near fall of his own. The former Million Dollar Champion hit a big slam for another near fall before Rhodes connected with Cody Cutter.

He built up momentum and hit the Cross Rhodes on Knight to pick up the win. The match was good, and both men had good chemistry. It was also good to see Knight compete against a top superstar on RAW.

He had a few near falls in the match and had the upper hand for some time. Fans see a lot more in Knight, and hopefully, the WWE creative will give him big matches in the coming months.

#2. Austin Theory created some problems for The Street Profits

Austin Theory defeated Angelo Dawkins on WWE RAW.

Austin Theory bumped into The Street Profits backstage on WWE RAW. He made fun of the duo and tried to create a rift between them before Angelo Dawkins challenged Theory to a match.

Theory took control of the match early and sent Dawkins outside and into the barricades. The two men returned to the ring, and Dawkins tried to slow his opponent down with a few submission holds.

The former RAW Tag Team Champion dropped Theory with a big suplex for a near fall before the latter fired back with a dropkick for a near fall of his own. The United States Champion finally got Dawkins on his shoulders and hit The A-Town Down to pick up the win on RAW.

After the match, Theory mocked John Cena by locking in the STF on Dawkins. Montez Ford interfered and stopped the United States Champion from doing more damage.

Fans have talked about how Ford is a much bigger star than Dawkins. It looks like the RAW creatives will use that in the storyline to finally push him as a singles star. However, Angelo Dawkins is one of the best performers on the roster himself and deserves a lot more respect than he gets.

#1. Solo Sikoa scored a massive win over Kevin Owens on WWE RAW

Paul Heyman appeared backstage and said Solo Sikoa would solve the Kevin Owens problem on WWE RAW. He called Cody Rhodes stupid for making things personal by going after Roman Reigns’ lineage.

Kevin Owens said he did not want help as he came out for a Street Fight against Sikoa. The heel attacked KO, and the match started with the two men brawling at the ringside. Solo took a clothesline before dropping Owens with the Samoan Drop.

Both men looked to do maximum damage to each other and used weapons around the ring. Owens set up some chairs in the ring and looked to put Sikoa through them. However, The Enforcer recovered and got on the ropes to send Owens crashing into the steel chairs.

They fought their way into the crowd and the stage area before The Usos attacked Owens. They dragged him back out and sent him into the ring, where The Usos hit Superkicks before Sikoa hit Samoan Spike for the win.

Owens looked to do the job on his own, but the numbers game got to him. He did not want anyone to come out and help him, and that decision cost him dearly. It will be interesting to see when he agrees to team up with Sami Zayn and take Rhodes’ help to put down The Bloodline.

