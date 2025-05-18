5 Things WWE should do at Saturday Night’s Main Event 

WWE Saturday Night Main Event will take place on May 24 at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, FL. The show is lined up with some interesting matches, including a Steel Cage match between Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest. After a year-long rivalry and a huge WrestleMania clash, the two icons will try to finish their story once and for all at SNME.

Further, Jey Uso will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Logan Paul in a first-ever match between the two in WWE. After beating AJ Styles at WrestleMania 41, the Maverick is over the moon and thinks he is worthy to be the World Heavyweight Champion. CM Punk will also align with Sami Zayn to take on Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker with Paul Heyman in their corner. It will be interesting to see if Heyman has got something dirty down in his sleeves.

And at last, The Last Real Champion, John Cena, will go up against R-Truth in a non-title match. Fans wanted Truth to be one of Cena's opponents in his ongoing retirement tour, and it will be interesting to see if Truth can live up to his words and beat some sense into his childhood hero.

The show should be laden with exciting moments and twists that could set the pace for the storylines. With that said, let's look at five things that WWE should do at SNME.

#5 Bayley should return

Bayley was taken out by Becky Lynch ahead of WrestleMania 41. The Man replaced The Role Model at Mania, teaming up with Lyra Valkyria. The two won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 41, but lost it a day later on RAW. Becky turned on Lyra Valkyria and, a few days later, revealed that she was the one behind the attack on Bayley.

Therefore, the Role Model should return at SNME to confront Becky Lynch. Although the Man doesn't have a match on the show, she can still have a face-off with Bayley. The two can then go on to have a clash at Money in the Bank.

#4 Jey Uso should retain his WWE World Heavyweight Championship

The Yeet Master should retain his World Heavyweight Championship against Logan Paul at SNME. It is the first time Jey will square off against Logan Paul in a one-on-one match in WWE. Since Jey has won the title recently at WrestleMania 41, WWE should not book him to drop his title so soon. Doing so will severely affect his credibility as a main eventer in WWE.

Triple H should allow Jey to hold the World Heavyweight Championship at least till SummerSlam. A title change can occur at the big grand annual event in the summer, and either Seth Rollins or Bron Breakker can dethrone him. Till then, the Yeet Master should retain his title.

#3 Drew McIntyre should beat Damian Priest again

The Scottish Warrior should once again beat Damian Priest and finish their rivalry. The two have been at loggerheads since WrestleMania 40 last year. The Archer of Infamy had cashed in his Money in the Bank contract against McIntyre. Since then, the two haven't looked eye-to-eye.

Their rivalry reignited at Elimination Chamber this year, when Damian Priest eliminated McIntyre. They had a clash at WrestleMania 41, which McIntyre won. And now they will battle it out against each other in a Steel Cage match. This should be the last bout in their storyline, and Drew should win this fight and end their feud.

#2 John Cena should squash R-Truth

Cena should squash R-Truth left, right, and center at SNME. The 53-year-old legend rubbed Cena the wrong way at the Backlash press conference. The 54-time 24/7 Champion told Cena to his face that people might not like him as a wrestler, but he was still proud of him. Cena got up and gave Truth an Attitude Adjustment.

And now, Truth will battle it out against Cena in a one-on-one match. Since it's a non-title match, John Cena should squash R-Truth to embolden his heel turn. This would generate more heat for him before he goes for a big bout at SummerSlam, possibly against Cody Rhodes.

#1 Sami Zayn should turn heel on CM Punk

The biggest shocker of the night could be Sami Zayn turning on CM Punk, thereby becoming the third member of Seth Rollins' faction. The Honorary Uce's heel turn has been in speculation since his WWE return on RAW after WrestleMania 41.

His body language clearly shows that something is amiss with him, and he might be up to something. Sami Zayn can stun the fans after attacking CM Punk and walk out with Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman. This would set up his big rivalry with Punk, and the two can clash at Money in the Bank PLE next month.

