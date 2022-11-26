5 things WWE SmackDown got right before Survivor Series WarGames: Surprising end to big match; The Bloodline suffers another setback

The most recent episode of WWE SmackDown before Survivor Series WarGames had a few big matches scheduled for the night. Sheamus and Drew McIntyre took on The Usos in the main event to determine which team would have the WarGames advantage for Survivor Series.

Bianca Belair also announced the final member of her team for the women’s WarGames match. Meanwhile, Kevin Owens tried to get into Sami Zayn’s head and turn him against The Bloodline before the Premium Live Event.

The two semi-finals of the SmackDown World Cup also took place on the show. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler also showed what they are capable of by injuring Raquel Rodriguez during a match.

An action-packed episode of SmackDown set the mood for Saturday night’s event. Take a look at the five things WWE SmackDown got right in the "Go-Home" edition before Survivor Series WarGames.

#5. Becky Lynch returned to join Team Belair ahead of WWE Survivor Series WarGames

Damage CTRL, Nikki Cross, and Rhea Ripley took to the ring on WWE SmackDown. Meanwhile, Bianca Belair and her team made their entrance and stood on the ramp.

Belair said that they were one member short, but the final member was ready to join their team to even the odds. Becky Lynch then made her much-awaited return to shock the women in the ring and the audience.

A brawl broke out between the two teams, and Becky cleared the ring before Ripley got in her way. WWE protected Ripley as her teammates dragged her away to end the segment.

The opening segment was quick and effective in getting SmackDown off to a fitting start. The creative team did not waste too much time by having the two sides fight on the mic before allowing The Man to come out.

#4. Santos Escobar progressed in the WWE SmackDown World Cup

Santos Escobar picked up a big win to progress to the SmackDown World Cup final.

Santos Escobar looked set to take down Butch early in the first semi-final of the WWE SmackDown Cup on Friday. The Bruiserweight caught Escobar in a submission hold and made him pay before being sent outside the ring.

The match kept on spilling outside the ring, where Legado Del Fantasma was ready to get involved. However, Butch took them down with a moonsault to stay on top of the contest.

Meanwhile, Zelina Vega played her part and distracted the referee while Joaquin Wilde hit Butch with a cheap shot.

Escobar took advantage and put Butch away with the Phantom Driver to reach the final of the SmackDown Cup.

#3. The Viking Raiders made quick work of Hit Row

Hit Row failed to overcome The Viking Raiders on WWE SmackDown.

The Viking Raiders came accompanied by Valhalla (formerly known as Sarah Logan) for a tag team match against Hit Row. Erik and Ivar were determined to prove their dominance once again as they started by punishing Ashante “Thee” Adonis.

They isolated him from his partner and continued to hit him with some of their best moves. Eventually, Top Dolla tagged into the contest and took Erik down before Ivar sent him out of the ring.

Adonis then tagged back in and took a spinning kick from Ivar before The Viking Raiders hit Ragnarok for an easy win. It was a great showcase from The Viking Raiders, who looked much better than ever before.

#2. Ricochet showed Braun Strowman what "Flippy Floppers" can do on WWE SmackDown

Braun Strowman and Ricochet met in the second semi-final of the WWE SmackDown World Cup. Their size difference was apparent; however, Ricochet was determined to prove what high-flyers are capable of.

Strowman mocked Ricochet early on, but the latter replied with a slap. The Monster of All Monsters wasn’t too happy and threw Ricochet in the corner before unloading on him with several kicks.

The match headed outside, where Ricochet was sent into the barricades before being knocked off by Strowman. GUNTHER, along with Imperium, came out at ringside to watch the match up close, and that provided an opening for Ricochet. The One and Only rolled up Strowman with a crucifix pin for the win.

Imperium entered the ring and beat down Strowman after the contest. Ricochet ran back in and helped Strowman take out the heels before the big man leveled Giovani Vinci as the rest of Imperium retreated. The Monster of all Monsters appreciated Ricochet’s help and celebrated with him to end the segment.

The match had a surprise ending, which was good to see. Ricochet and Santos Escobar will put on a good fight in the final of the tournament next week.

#1. Drew McIntyre and Sheamus earned the advantage for their teams for WWE Survivor Series WarGames

The Usos failed to defeat Sheamus and McIntyre on WWE SmackDown.

Sheamus and Drew McIntyre teamed up to take on The Usos on WWE SmackDown. The non-title match had the Survivor Series WarGames advantage on the line.

Previously on the show, fans saw The Bloodline attack Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens backstage as Sheamus and Ridge Holland rushed back to help them.

Back to the match, Sheamus and McIntyre worked on The Usos early after isolating Jimmy for some time. The Scottish Warrior hit Jimmy with a neck breaker and a spine buster for a near fall.

However, Jey Uso tagged in and sent Drew outside and into the steel steps. The Usos took control of the contest before Sheamus tagged in and hit some clubbing blows of his own. Jey was taken down with the Irish Curse before suffering the chops on the ropes.

Drew hit Claymore, but Sheamus was the legal man. The Celtic Warrior connected with the Brogue Kick on Jey but failed to get the pin.

Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn got involved in the competition, allowing Jey to hit the Frog Splash for a near fall. A brawl broke out between The Brawling Brutes and The Bloodline outside the ring, and McIntyre took everyone out with a dive.

Sami tried to interfere, but Owens got in his way. He still went into the ring and got ejected by the referee. The chaos allowed Owens to hit Jey with a Stunner. Sheamus then hit the Brogue Kick to finish the match and earn the WarGames advantage for Survivor Series.

This was the top match to cap off Friday night’s show. Both teams put on a good fight, and the brawl made things more entertaining. The Bloodline will have to step up to win on Saturday, as The Brawling Brutes have the advantage.

