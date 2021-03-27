5 things WWE SmackDown got right this week - Edge snaps; Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn confirm a big match

The Road to WrestleMania got even clearer on WWE SmackDown this week. Many fans wanted to know what the future holds for Daniel Bryan after his loss to Roman Reigns at Fastlane.

Bryan opened the show to address the situation, after which things quickly escalated. Roman Reigns called for Adam Pearce before being confronted by Edge backstage on SmackDown.

Bianca Belair defeated Natalya in a match before being taken down by ‘The Boss’ Sasha Banks. The storyline for the SmackDown Women’s Championship hasn’t developed too well, however, the action at WrestleMania will likely be A-grade.

Apollo Crews pinned Big E in a six-man tag team match to earn another shot at the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania. Will Crews finally get his hands on the title after a controversial finish at Fastlane?

Let’s take a look at the five things WWE SmackDown got right this week.

#5 Daniel Bryan’s proposal brought out Edge’s real side on WWE SmackDown

Daniel Bryan kicked off WWE SmackDown this week. He immediately reminded the WWE Universe that he made the Universal Champion tap out at Fastlane. Even though Roman Reigns had said he would rather die than tap out, he had no option but to do so.

Bryan spoke about the match and the opportunity before coming to the main point. He blamed Edge for hitting him across the back with a steel chair and costing him the match. The Yes Man then demanded a match against Reigns later in the night to earn a shot at WrestleMania.

Bryan took a seat in the ring and refused to leave until he got what he wanted. Adam Pearce then made his way out and revealed he could not give Bryan a match against The Tribal Chief.

Bryan then asked for a match against the winner of the Universal Championship contest at WrestleMania, but Pearce turned him down again.

The Yes Man had another brilliant idea in mind, but Edge arrived to interrupt proceedings. He reminded Bryan that he’s already lost to Reigns twice before telling him that he does not deserve a match at WrestleMania.

A brawl broke out between the two with Edge taking Bryan down before beating him with a steel chair. The segment was well done and allowed both Edge to continue teasing a turn and Bryan to aim high again.

The Yes Man has added a great dimension to this rivalry. It will be interesting to see if SmackDown decides to add him to the Universal Championship match at WrestleMania.

