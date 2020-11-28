5 Things WWE SmackDown got right this week (Nov 27, 2020)

WWE Survivor Series had some good matches that allowed both the brands of WWE to showcase their talent. While the men’s Team RAW walked all over Team SmackDown during the show, the women of Team RAW also managed to nudge out the Blue brand.

However, The Street Profits, Sasha Banks, and Roman Reigns all managed to score victories for SmackDown during the night to earn the brand a lot of respect.

This week, we expected Reigns to address his current situation with Jey Uso who led Team SmackDown to a loss at Survivor Series but helped Reigns overcome Drew McIntyre.

That wasn’t all, as Daniel Bryan once again set his sights on the WWE Intercontinental Champion. Kevin Owens found himself in a big match at the end of the night, while Sasha Banks finally managed to get back at Carmella after weeks of being attacked by her.

All that and much more was on offer during this week’s show, and we will look at the five things SmackDown got right following Survivor Series.

#5 Roman Reigns calls out Jey Uso on WWE SmackDown

The biggest match of WWE Survivor Series saw Universal Champion Roman Reigns compete against WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. While it seemed like McIntyre had the upper hand in the final moments of the match, Jey Uso appeared to distract and then attack McIntyre to help Reigns win the match for SmackDown.

This week, SmackDown opened up with Uso hyping up Reigns’ victory over The Scottish Psychopath. However, The Tribal Chief interrupted Uso and walked out to show the WWE Universe a video package of Uso’s failure at Survivor Series.

Reigns questioned Uso as to why he got involved in the main event when he’d been asked to leave the building following his embarrassing performance for Team SmackDown. Reigns claimed that Uso had embarrassed the entire family by not garnering the respect of his team at Survivor Series.

Uso was left heartbroken and decided to take out his anger at Otis who came out for his match against King Corbin next. Uso attacked the big man with a steel chair, taking him out of action for the night and ending the first segment of SmackDown.

This was well done by the creatives as we watched Reigns turn 180-degrees after embracing Uso at Survivor Series following his assist. Reigns came out strong once again while making Uso suffer even more. It will be great to see what this new storyline leads to.