5 Things WWE SmackDown got right this week: Underrated superstar wins big, top stars return

The February 10 edition of WWE SmackDown was expected to build hype toward the upcoming Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event next Saturday. However, Roman Reigns, the brand's top star, wasn't on the show.

Only two meaningful segments were announced. A Fatal Four-Way match between Rey Mysterio, Karrion Kross, Madcap Moss, and Santos Escobar was confirmed to determine the Number One Contender for Gunther's Intercontinental Championship.

Amid apparent rifts in The Bloodline, The Usos were scheduled to defend their SmackDown Tag Team Titles against the fired-up duo of Braun Strowman and Ricochet.

On that note, let's look at 5 things WWE SmackDown got right this week.

#5. Ronda Rousey returns and makes a bold statement

The Baddest Woman on The Planet is back!

Natalya cut a promo to shoot on Shayna Baszler, who broke her nose. The Queen of The Hart referred to Baszler as a "knock-off" version of Ronda Rousey, an insult that served as a prelude to The Baddest Woman on The Planet's on-screen return.

Rousey and Baszler entered the ring to take out Natalya. Shotzi intervened but also felt the wrath of the former MMA stars.

This was Rousey's first appearance of the year. The Baddest Woman on The Planet surprisingly lost the SmackDown Women's Title to Charlotte Flair on the December 30 episode of the blue brand and went on hiatus. Fortunately, she returned this week and made an immediate impact.

Rousey is one of the brand's top superstars with a cross-entertainment appeal. She will help move the needle heading into WrestleMania, so her comeback is an upside.

#4. The Usos retain the SmackDown Tag Team Championships following a show-stealer

After speculation that Jey Uso may have left The Bloodline, The Right-Hand Man returned at the last possible minute to join his brother for a championship match. The Usos showed that they were still loyal to each other, and their tag-team chemistry was impeccable, even without practice.

Braun Strowman and Ricochet brought the fight to the champions. They could have won the match once Strowman hit the Running Powerslam, but he got overzealous and called for a Swanton Bomb, which never happened.

The ending sequence was brilliantly executed. A blind tag from Jey Uso allowed him to hit the Uso Splash on Ricochet for the victory and retain the title.

The Usos will eventually lose the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship, but it should happen at WrestleMania. Thankfully, The Bloodline implosion didn't cost them their titles too soon.

#3. Drew McIntyre and Sheamus are being portrayed as a top-tier tandem on WWE SmackDown

This match will be a must-see!

Drew McIntyre and Sheamus are welcome additions to the upper card. However, with their odd tag-team chemistry and real-life friendship, "The Brothers of Bang" add significant depth and credibility to the division.

At first, they seemed like placeholder challengers for The Usos, but they may be the new version of RK-Bro now. On the latest edition of WWE SmackDown, McIntyre and Sheamus made quick work of Hit Row in a squash match.

WWE has also done a great job rebuilding The Viking Raiders as credible foes for the two former World Champions. Furthermore, it is an understandable booking decision to build hype toward their eventual payoff match.

#2. Madcap Moss becomes the new Number One Contender for the Intercontinental Championship

Is he the next IC Champion?

On WWE SmackDown, Madcap Moss bagged a significant victory. Moss defeated Rey Mysterio, Karrion Kross, and Santos Escobar in a high-stakes Fatal-Four Way match to become the Number One Contender for Gunther's Intercontinental Championship.

The former Happy Folk's win was a massive yet welcome surprise. Moss oozes charisma and has everything to become a significant player on WWE SmackDown. He has been treading water for months, and this massive statement of victory could prove to be a change of fortune for him.

Considering The Ring General's sheer dominance, Madcap Moss is likely a placeholder challenger for Gunther.

#1. WWE SmackDown continued The Bloodline dilemma

The implosion angle of The Bloodline has been cinema, and WWE hit the jackpot once again. Paul Heyman started the show and claimed that Sami Zayn defeating Roman Reigns was impossible.

Zayn interrupted "The Wise Man" and fuelled a full-blown implosion of The Bloodline with his words, claiming that even Jimmy Uso might turn against The Tribal Chief. The former Honorary Uce hugged Heyman before leaving the ring.

The drama continued when Jey Uso appeared at the last possible minute to defend the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships. The Usos met backstage, where The Right-Hand Man claimed he was unsure about still wanting to be a member of The Bloodline.

In the show's closing moments, Jey fist-bumped Zayn in the parking lot, and a frustrated Paul Heyman informed The Usos that The Tribal Chief ordered them to stay home next week.

There are multiple layers to The Bloodline implosion angle, and WWE continues to excel with the storytelling aspect here.

Poll : 0 votes